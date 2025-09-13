Wike’s Aide Throws Shade at Amaechi, Obi, and Momodu

13, September 2025/Naija 247news

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, has sparked controversy with a social media post mocking three prominent Nigerians – Rotimi Amaechi, Peter Obi, and Dele Momodu. The post references Hilda Baci’s record-breaking Jollof Rice cooking feat at the World Jollof Festival in Lagos.

Jollof Rice Jibe

Olayinka’s post read: “Jollof Rice is ready in Lagos, where is Rotimi Amaechi? Make nobody tell us he is hungry again ooo.” He also joked about Dele Momodu’s absence from the event, saying “Ko nice nah”. The post appears to be a lighthearted jab at the trio, but it’s not the first time Olayinka has clashed with Amaechi. In June, he criticized Amaechi for complaining about hunger in Nigeria despite having spent 23 years in government.

Amaechi Fires Back

Amaechi had expressed dissatisfaction with the current government, stating that there’s a lack of visionary leadership in Nigeria. Olayinka accused Amaechi of hypocrisy, saying “Some people sha no get shame”. The exchange highlights the ongoing tensions between the two.

Public Reaction

The public’s reaction to Olayinka’s post has been mixed, with some defending his right to free speech and others criticizing him for being too harsh. Some have also pointed out that Amaechi’s comments on hunger in Nigeria are valid and deserve serious consideration. The debate continues to rage on social media, with many calling for more constructive dialogue on the issues affecting the country.

The spat between Olayinka and Amaechi has once again brought attention to the complex dynamics of Nigerian politics. As the debate continues, one thing is certain – the world is watching, and the people deserve better leadership. With Hilda Baci’s Jollof Rice record-breaking feat, Nigerians are celebrating, but the underlying issues remain. Will the government address the concerns, or will the jollof remain unserved to some? Only time will tell.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.