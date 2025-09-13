Menu
Infrastructure

Umahi Confirms Sokoto-Kebbi Axis to Gulp N3 Trillion, Completion Expected by 2026

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to infrastructure development in Nigeria’s North-West, with the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, disclosing that the Sokoto and Kebbi axis of the ongoing Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway project will cost a staggering N3 trillion.

Naija247news gathered that Umahi made this revelation on Friday during an inspection tour of the 40-kilometre Section 1A of the superhighway currently under development along the Silame Local Government Area in Sokoto State.

Dispelling speculations that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is neglecting the North-West in the distribution of federal projects, Umahi insisted that the region has received unprecedented infrastructural attention under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Naija247news understands that the superhighway project is part of a broader set of legacy projects designed to transform Nigeria’s road and rail networks. These include the 750km Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road Corridor, the 1,068km Sokoto-Badagry Road, the Calabar-Abuja Superhighway, the 482km Trans-Saharan Road, and the 439km Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe Road. All the roads are being constructed with concrete, embedded with lighting, CCTV cameras, health, traffic, and security stations.

According to Naija247news, Umahi confirmed that the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, stretching from Illela in Sokoto to Badagry in Lagos, stands as a symbol of President Tinubu’s resolve to boost socio-economic activity and ensure balanced development across Nigeria.

He noted that besides the superhighway, the administration is concurrently reconstructing the Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua-Zaria route and various sections of the Kano-Abuja and Kano-Katsina roads. Umahi stated that the first 120km of the Sokoto axis will be completed before the end of 2026.

Naija247news reports that Umahi emphasized that North-West has the highest share of federal infrastructure under Tinubu, with N2 trillion allocated for Kebbi State and N1 trillion for Sokoto State, reflecting the administration’s commitment to regional development.

He further credited the realisation of the superhighway project to the vision of the late President Shehu Shagari, now being actualised decades later by President Tinubu. Umahi assured that all ongoing projects, including those under the NNPC Tax Credit Scheme, will not be halted.

Commending the efforts of Hightech Construction Company Ltd, Umahi also lauded the military and other security agencies for their role in securing the project areas. The Sokoto State Government and local communities were also acknowledged for their cooperation.

Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, described the project as a “game changer” capable of attracting votes for Tinubu in 2027. Naija247news understands that Goronyo and other officials believe the superhighway will spur economic growth and foster national integration.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

