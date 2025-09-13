Uche Ekwunife’s questionable doctorate could lead to the disqualification of Nicholas Ukachukwu

Naija247news reports that controversy is brewing ahead of the 2025 Anambra State gubernatorial election over the academic credentials of Senator Uche Ekwunife, the deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly regarding a doctorate degree she claims to have obtained from Atlantic International University (AIU), an institution widely regarded as a degree mill.

Naija247news gathered that in her Form EC9 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Ekwunife listed her academic qualifications as First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC), General Certificate of Education (GCE), and a PhD from AIU. Notably, there was no mention of a first or master’s degree in the submission—an omission that raises eyebrows given the standard academic progression required for doctoral studies.

Naija247news understands that Atlantic International University, located in Honolulu, Hawaii, operates without accreditation from any recognized U.S. accrediting body and has faced legal scrutiny in the United States for misrepresenting its academic legitimacy. In Hawaii, the institution was prosecuted by the Office of Consumer Protection for “fraudulently claiming to be an accredited institution in the U.S.” The university has also been flagged in Ghana, Rwanda, and the United Kingdom for issuing invalid or unrecognized degrees.

In 2015, the Nigerian National Universities Commission (NUC) listed Atlantic International University’s Nigerian affiliate, based in Okija, Anambra State, as an illegal institution. According to Naija247news, the NUC had clearly warned that certificates from such unaccredited institutions would not be recognized for employment, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), or further studies.

While the Nigerian Constitution under Section 177(d) only requires a School Certificate or its equivalent for gubernatorial candidates, presenting questionable academic qualifications introduces concerns of credibility and intent to mislead. According to Naija247news, her principal, APC governorship candidate Nicholas Ukachukwu, only presented a GCE, despite using the “Dr” title.

Naija247news reports that a precedent exists for legal consequences. In 2019, the Supreme Court annulled the election of APC’s David Lyon in Bayelsa after his deputy was found to have submitted forged credentials, nullifying their joint ticket. Legal analysts suggest that if Ekwunife’s PhD is challenged in court, it could endanger Ukachukwu’s candidacy.

Furthermore, Naija247news understands that presenting unaccredited degrees can be considered fraudulent under Nigerian law, particularly under the National Minimum Standards Act and Section 182(1)(j) of the Constitution, which bars candidates from submitting forged certificates to INEC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.