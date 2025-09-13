Tonye Cole to Wike: Declare for APC and End Confusion Among Rivers Voters

Naija247news reports that Tonye Cole, the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has called on Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to make a definitive political move by formally joining the APC and quitting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija247news gathered that Cole made this call during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, where he emphasized that Wike’s lingering ambiguity about his political allegiance continues to create confusion and instability within Rivers State and the broader Nigerian democratic space.

Naija247news understands that Wike, a former governor of Rivers State and a key figure in the PDP, has been a source of internal crisis within the party since the conclusion of the 2023 general elections. His continued participation in an APC-led federal government, despite claiming PDP membership, has left many questioning his true political standing.

According to Naija247news, Cole argued that the time has come for Wike to choose a side decisively.

“Is he APC or is he PDP? As far as we know today, he is PDP,” Cole said during the televised discussion. “We cannot continue confusing the electorate in Rivers State and confusing Nigerians because it is dangerous for democracy; that you are in one party, and you are controlling another party.”

Naija247news reports that Cole further stated that Wike’s open defection to the APC would serve as a catalyst for stabilizing the political atmosphere in Rivers, where tension has persisted between APC and PDP loyalists since the contentious 2023 elections.

“The only person who is left to make a declaration as to where he stands in all of this is the minister, Nyesom Wike. Where I would implore him to act honourably is to come and join the APC. Leave the PDP, come and join the APC so that we all know now that we are standing in one bloc no division, no confusion, nothing,” Cole said.

He added that Wike’s open declaration would not only clarify political loyalties in the state but also allow opposition parties such as the Labour Party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), and the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to freely build their political base without undue interference.

Naija247news reports that despite repeated calls for clarification, Wike has consistently maintained that he remains a loyal PDP member, even as he serves in a strategic role within the APC-led federal administration.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.