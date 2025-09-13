Menu
Politics & Governance

PDP’s Resounding Victory in Edo Ward Congresses

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

13, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has successfully concluded its ward congresses, electing new executives and delegates across 192 wards in the state. Despite the challenges posed by heavy rainfall, party members turned out in large numbers to participate in the electoral process.

A Showcase of Unity and Determination

The ward congresses, which elected 17-member executives in each ward, were marked by a high level of enthusiasm and commitment from party members. The exercise was peaceful, with party members displaying a sense of unity and purpose. The PDP Ward Congress Electoral Committee chairman, Tariga Tulagha, commended the party members for their peaceful conduct and unity during the election process.

A Step Towards 2027

The PDP caretaker chairman, Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi, expressed confidence that the party would reclaim Edo State in 2027, citing the abysmal failure of the current government at both federal and state levels. He stated that the party’s resurgence in the state was evident in the large turnout of members during the ward congresses.

Implications for Edo Politics

The PDP’s success in the ward congresses has significant implications for Edo politics, as it demonstrates the party’s strength and unity. This development could potentially shift the political landscape in the state, with the PDP poised to challenge the ruling party in 2027.

The successful conduct of the ward congresses marks a significant step in the PDP’s preparations for future elections in Edo State. With its members showing determination and unity, the party is poised to make a strong comeback in the state. The PDP’s commitment to internal democracy and grassroots mobilization will likely pay off in the long run, as it positions itself to challenge the ruling party in 2027.

(www.naija247news.com)

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

Tags: 1. *Edo State* 2. *PDP* 3. *Ward Congresses* 4. *Elections* 5. *Politics* 6. *Nigeria News* 7. *2027 Elections* 8. *Peoples Democratic Party* 9. *Edo Politics* 10. *Democracy*
Akwa Ibom Government Declares Health Emergency
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan is a News Writer at Naija247news.com

