Osun APC Chairmen Seek Tenure Extension Till 2028

13, September 2025

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has filed a lawsuit against the Federal Government, seeking to extend the tenure of its local government chairmen until February 19, 2028. The chairmen argue that their tenure should be calculated from February 2025 when they were inaugurated, not from October 2022 when they were elected.

Tenure Dispute

The APC chairmen were elected in October 2022 but were initially prevented from taking office due to a court order. After a legal battle, they were finally inaugurated in February 2025. The chairmen are now seeking a court declaration that their tenure should last for three years from the date of their inauguration, citing the provisions of the Constitution.

Security Protection Sought

The APC chairmen have also asked the court to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police to provide security protection to guarantee their continued stay in office. This move is aimed at preventing any potential disruptions to their administration.

Ongoing Crisis and Strike

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Osun has embarked on a strike, while federal allocations to local councils remain frozen. This has further deepened the standoff between the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which has been ongoing since 2022

Court’s Decision Anticipated

The outcome of this lawsuit is expected to have far-reaching implications for the administration of local governments in Osun State and the ongoing political tensions between the APC and the PDP. Stakeholders and observers are closely watching the case, given its potential to shape the trajectory of the state’s local government system.

The outcome of this lawsuit will have significant implications for the administration of local governments in Osun State. If the court rules in favor of the APC chairmen, it could pave the way for them to complete their tenure without further interruptions. However, if the court dismisses their suit, it could lead to further instability in the state’s local government system.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.