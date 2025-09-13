13, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Northern League of Democrats (NLD) has criticized Nigeria’s political class, describing them as “visionless and corrupt”. According to the group, the country’s economic woes are a direct result of the political class’s failure to drive development and their self-serving interests .

Economic Mismanagement and Corruption

Umar Ardo, the NLD’s convener, highlighted that Nigeria’s economy has been dwindling over the years due to poor leadership and corruption. The group emphasized that unity and patriotism are essential to steer the country towards progress. Ardo’s sentiments echo widespread concerns about the country’s economic mismanagement and the impact of corruption on development .

Leadership Failures and Public Trust

The NLD’s criticism underscores the need for a new breed of leaders who prioritize the nation’s interests over personal gain. The group’s call for change is a reminder that Nigerians deserve better governance and accountability from their leaders.

Global Perception of Nigeria’s Political Class

A Canadian court ruling recently described Nigeria’s major parties, APC and PDP, as “terrorist organisations”, further tarnishing the country’s image. This perception highlights the need for reform and accountability within Nigeria’s political system .

The NLD’s statement serves as a wake-up call for Nigeria’s political class to re-examine their priorities and work towards the country’s development. As the nation navigates its economic challenges, it is imperative for leaders to put the interests of Nigerians first and drive meaningful progress.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.