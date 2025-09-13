Menu
Politics & Governance

Northern Group Slams Nigeria’s Political Class as Visionless and Corrupt

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

13, September 2025

The Northern League of Democrats (NLD) has criticized Nigeria’s political class, describing them as “visionless and corrupt”. According to the group, the country’s economic woes are a direct result of the political class’s failure to drive development and their self-serving interests .

Economic Mismanagement and Corruption

Umar Ardo, the NLD’s convener, highlighted that Nigeria’s economy has been dwindling over the years due to poor leadership and corruption. The group emphasized that unity and patriotism are essential to steer the country towards progress. Ardo’s sentiments echo widespread concerns about the country’s economic mismanagement and the impact of corruption on development .

Leadership Failures and Public Trust

The NLD’s criticism underscores the need for a new breed of leaders who prioritize the nation’s interests over personal gain. The group’s call for change is a reminder that Nigerians deserve better governance and accountability from their leaders.

Global Perception of Nigeria’s Political Class

A Canadian court ruling recently described Nigeria’s major parties, APC and PDP, as “terrorist organisations”, further tarnishing the country’s image. This perception highlights the need for reform and accountability within Nigeria’s political system .

The NLD’s statement serves as a wake-up call for Nigeria’s political class to re-examine their priorities and work towards the country’s development. As the nation navigates its economic challenges, it is imperative for leaders to put the interests of Nigerians first and drive meaningful progress.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

