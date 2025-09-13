Natasha Threatens Legal Action Against NASS Clerk Over Resumption Blockade

13, September 2025/Naija 247news

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has threatened to take legal action against the National Assembly Clerk, Kamorudeen Ogunlana, over the blockade of her resumption to the Senate. Her lawyer, Michael Numa (SAN), sent a letter to the Clerk on September 10, 2025, demanding that she be allowed to resume her legislative duties by September 15, 2025.

Background to the Dispute

The National Assembly has refused to allow Akpoti-Uduaghan to resume her seat, citing a pending court case and the principle of sub judice. However, her lawyer argues that this reasoning is “untenable” and that the Clerk has exceeded his ministerial role by denying her the right to resume her duties. A Federal High Court had declared Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension unconstitutional and ordered her reinstatement.

Legal Action Looms

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyer has warned that failure to comply with the demand will result in legal proceedings against the Clerk, both personally and in his official capacity. The situation has sparked controversy, with some groups condemning the National Assembly’s actions and calling for Akpoti-Uduaghan’s reinstatement.

The outcome of this standoff will have significant implications for the Senate and Akpoti-Uduaghan’s career. If the court rules in her favor, it could pave the way for her to resume her duties without further interruptions. However, if the National Assembly’s decision is upheld, it could lead to further instability in the Senate .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.