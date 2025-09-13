I’ve fulfilled Tinubu’s mandate, says Ibas as Rivers emergency rule nears expiration

Naija247news reports that Rivers State has officially transitioned back to democratic governance following the successful conduct of local government elections across the 23 local council areas of the state.

This was announced by Ibok-Ete Ibas, the sole administrator of Rivers State, who stated that he has fulfilled the directive given to him by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stabilise the politically volatile state and restore its democratic institutions.

Naija247news gathered that Ibas made this declaration on Friday during the presentation of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) report on the recently concluded local government elections. The event took place at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

According to Naija247news, Ibas emphasized that the conduct and outcome of the elections marked the culmination of his administration’s mandate.

“Mr. President’s mandate to me was clear: to stabilise the state, create an enabling environment for the re-establishment of its institutions, and return Rivers State back to full democratic governance,” Ibas said in a statement issued by his media aide, Hector Igbikiowubo.

“With the successful conduct and swearing-in of local government chairmen and their councils, I believe we have decisively achieved the mandate that we were given,” he added.

Naija247news understands that the RSIEC conducted the elections on August 30 across all 23 LGAs despite controversies surrounding the legal framework for the elections under a sole administration.

Naija247news reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged victorious in 20 LGAs, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured wins in three.

Chairman of RSIEC, Mike Odey, presented the commission’s report, noting that it contained detailed accounts of the electoral process, including achievements, challenges, and strategic recommendations for future polls. He lauded the electorate for participating peacefully.

Naija247news recalls that President Tinubu declared emergency rule in Rivers on March 18 following a deepening political crisis. In the process, he suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state assembly.

Tinubu then appointed Ibas, a retired Chief of Naval Staff, as the sole administrator for a transitional period expected to end on Thursday, September 18.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.