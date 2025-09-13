Menu
Search
Subscribe
INEC & Election News

INEC Under Pressure to Prove Independence in 2027 Campaign

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

13, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is facing renewed calls to prove its independence ahead of the 2027 general elections. Former federal lawmaker Dachung Bagos has urged INEC to sanction President Bola Tinubu and his supporters for displaying “Vote Tinubu 2027” billboards, which he claims are a clear violation of the Electoral Act.

Premature Campaigns Spark Controversy

The billboards, featuring President Tinubu and his wife, have sparked widespread controversy and raised questions about INEC’s ability to enforce electoral laws. Bagos cited Section 94 of the Electoral Act 2022, which prohibits campaign messages that explicitly solicit votes outside the approved campaign period. He emphasized that INEC’s inaction would undermine its credibility and the integrity of the electoral process.

INEC’s Challenge

INEC Chairperson Mahmood Yakubu has expressed concerns about premature campaigns, but the commission’s actions have been questioned by critics who argue that it has not done enough to enforce the law. Bagos’s call for INEC to sanction Tinubu is seen as a test of the commission’s independence and commitment to ensuring a fair electoral process.

As the 2027 general elections approach, INEC’s response to this controversy will be closely watched. The commission’s ability to enforce electoral laws and maintain a level playing field for all candidates will be crucial in ensuring the credibility and integrity of the electoral process. By taking decisive action, INEC can demonstrate its commitment to upholding the law and prove its independence.

Broader Implications for Electoral Integrity

The outcome of this controversy may have broader implications for Nigeria’s electoral process. If INEC fails to take action, it may be perceived as biased or ineffective, which could undermine the credibility of the 2027 elections. On the other hand, if INEC sanctions Tinubu, it would demonstrate its commitment to upholding the law and maintaining a level playing field for all candidates .

(www.naija247news .com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
792 PDP Women Defect to APC in Jigawa
Next article
Osun APC Chairmen Seek Tenure Extension Till 2028
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Natasha Threatens Legal Action Against NASS Clerk Over Resumption Blockade

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
13, September 2025/Naija 247news Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has threatened to...

Osun APC Chairmen Seek Tenure Extension Till 2028

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
13, September 2025/Naija 247news The Osun State chapter of the...

792 PDP Women Defect to APC in Jigawa

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
13, September 2025/Naija 247news In a significant political development, 792...

Northern Group Slams Nigeria’s Political Class as Visionless and Corrupt

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
13, September 2025/Naija 247news The Northern League of Democrats (NLD)...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Natasha Threatens Legal Action Against NASS Clerk Over Resumption Blockade

Politics & Governance 0
13, September 2025/Naija 247news Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has threatened to...

Osun APC Chairmen Seek Tenure Extension Till 2028

Politics & Governance 0
13, September 2025/Naija 247news The Osun State chapter of the...

792 PDP Women Defect to APC in Jigawa

Politics & Governance 0
13, September 2025/Naija 247news In a significant political development, 792...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria