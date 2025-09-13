INEC Under Pressure to Prove Independence in 2027 Campaign

13, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is facing renewed calls to prove its independence ahead of the 2027 general elections. Former federal lawmaker Dachung Bagos has urged INEC to sanction President Bola Tinubu and his supporters for displaying “Vote Tinubu 2027” billboards, which he claims are a clear violation of the Electoral Act.

Premature Campaigns Spark Controversy

The billboards, featuring President Tinubu and his wife, have sparked widespread controversy and raised questions about INEC’s ability to enforce electoral laws. Bagos cited Section 94 of the Electoral Act 2022, which prohibits campaign messages that explicitly solicit votes outside the approved campaign period. He emphasized that INEC’s inaction would undermine its credibility and the integrity of the electoral process.

INEC’s Challenge

INEC Chairperson Mahmood Yakubu has expressed concerns about premature campaigns, but the commission’s actions have been questioned by critics who argue that it has not done enough to enforce the law. Bagos’s call for INEC to sanction Tinubu is seen as a test of the commission’s independence and commitment to ensuring a fair electoral process.

As the 2027 general elections approach, INEC’s response to this controversy will be closely watched. The commission’s ability to enforce electoral laws and maintain a level playing field for all candidates will be crucial in ensuring the credibility and integrity of the electoral process. By taking decisive action, INEC can demonstrate its commitment to upholding the law and prove its independence.

Broader Implications for Electoral Integrity

The outcome of this controversy may have broader implications for Nigeria’s electoral process. If INEC fails to take action, it may be perceived as biased or ineffective, which could undermine the credibility of the 2027 elections. On the other hand, if INEC sanctions Tinubu, it would demonstrate its commitment to upholding the law and maintaining a level playing field for all candidates .

(www.naija247news .com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.