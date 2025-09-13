Ibas Declares Fulfillment of President’s Mandate in Rivers State

13, September 2025/Naija 247news

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, has proudly declared that he has successfully fulfilled President Bola Tinubu’s mandate in the state. According to Ibas, the mandate was to stabilize the state, create an enabling environment for the re-establishment of its institutions, and return Rivers State to full democratic governance.

Successful Local Government Elections

Ibas made this declaration after the successful conduct and swearing-in of local government chairmen and councillors across all 23 local government areas in Rivers State. The elections were deemed fair, credible, and transparent by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) chairman, Dr. Mike Odey. The All Progressives Congress (APC) won 20 chairmanship seats, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured three.

Return to Democratic Governance

The swearing-in ceremony marked a significant milestone in the state’s history, signifying the return of democratic governance at the grassroots level. Ibas commended the RSIEC for delivering a peaceful and successful electoral process, praising the security agencies and state officials for their collaboration and support.

Controversy Surrounding RSIEC Chairman Appointment

However, the appointment of Dr. Michael Ekpai Odey, a Cross River State indigene, as the Chairman of RSIEC has sparked controversy. The Senate has raised concerns over the appointment, questioning its legality and propriety. During his screening, Odey defended his eligibility, citing the RSIEC law as not excluding non-indigenes from being appointed. Despite this, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele expressed reservations, emphasizing the need to ensure the appointment doesn’t contravene public conscience .

With the successful fulfillment of the President’s mandate, Ibas’ administration has restored peace and stability to Rivers State, paving the way for progress and development. The Sole Administrator’s commitment to democratic governance and institutional rebuilding has set a positive tone for the state’s future, demonstrating his dedication to the welfare and prosperity of Rivers State citizens.

(www.naija247news com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.