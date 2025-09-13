Dortmund Clinches Win Over 10-Man Heidenheim

13, September 2025/Naija 247news

Borussia Dortmund secured a 2-0 victory over 10-man Heidenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, with Serhou Guirassy scoring his fourth goal in three games.

Match Highlights

Guirassy headed in the opener in the 33rd minute, taking his tally to four goals in three games. Maximilian Beier added another goal before halftime after Karim Adeyemi set him up. Heidenheim was reduced to 10 men early in the game when forward Budu Zivzivadze received a red card in the 21st minute for a bad challenge on Felix Nmecha.

Tactical Analysis

Dortmund’s strategy to exploit Heidenheim’s numerical disadvantage paid off, as they created several scoring opportunities. Their attacking duo of Guirassy and Adeyemi proved to be a potent force, causing problems for the Heidenheim defense.

Next Challenge

With this win, Dortmund will look to carry their momentum into their upcoming UEFA Champions League match against Juventus on Tuesday. The team will aim to maintain their strong form and secure a positive result against the Italian giants.

With this win, Dortmund continues to solidify its position in the league, while Guirassy’s impressive form makes him a player to watch out for. The team’s next challenge will be against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League league phase on Tuesday .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.