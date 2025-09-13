Akwa Ibom Government Declares Health Emergency

13, September 2025/Naija 247news

In a bid to accelerate reforms and ensure efficient healthcare delivery, Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno, has declared a state of emergency in the health sector. This move is aimed at addressing the state’s healthcare challenges, including dilapidated facilities and manpower shortages.

Key Initiatives

The governor’s declaration includes several key initiatives, such as:

– *Upgrading Medical Facilities*: Expanding upgrades of medical facilities across the state to improve healthcare infrastructure

– *Recruitment of Healthcare Workers*: Reopening the healthcare recruitment portal to engage 2,000 workers, with voter ID requirements waived for applicants

– *Health Training Institutions*: Upgrading health training institutions, fresh enrollment of professionals, and engagement of retired medical personnel on contract

Supplementary Budget

A ₦695 billion supplementary budget proposal has been presented, raising the state’s 2025 budget to ₦1.65 trillion. The budget includes allocations for:

– *Recurrent Expenditure*: ₦125.66 billion

– *Capital Expenditure*: ₦569.33 billion

– *New Initiatives*: Funding for Ibom CNG Mass Transit buses, Tree Crop Revolution program, construction of housing estates, and renovation of the House of Assembly complex

Implementation Challenges

The success of the health emergency declaration will depend on effective implementation and adequate funding. The government will need to ensure that the supplementary budget is utilized efficiently and that the initiatives are rolled out in a timely manner.

Expected Outcomes

If successfully implemented, the health emergency declaration is expected to improve healthcare delivery in Akwa Ibom State, reduce mortality rates, and enhance the overall quality of life for citizens. The upgraded medical facilities and increased recruitment of healthcare workers will also help to boost the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

The declaration of a health emergency in Akwa Ibom State marks a significant step towards improving the state’s healthcare system. With these initiatives, the government aims to provide better healthcare services to its citizens and improve the overall quality of life in the state.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.