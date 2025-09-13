Akwa Ibom Expands 2025 Budget to N1.65 Trillion Amid New Expenditure

Naija247news reports that the Akwa Ibom State Executive Council, under the leadership of Governor Umo Eno, has approved a substantial increase in the state’s 2025 budget estimate, from the previously approved N955 billion to N1.65 trillion. This adjustment follows what the government has termed “emerging expenditures” across various sectors of the state’s development framework.

Naija247news understands that the decision was reached during the State Executive Council meeting held on Friday, September 12, 2025, at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Uyo. The meeting, chaired by Governor Eno, focused on realigning government priorities to address critical financial demands and project expansion.

According to Naija247news, a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah, confirmed that the supplementary budget arose from a memorandum presented by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning. The Council subsequently approved an additional N695 billion, bringing the total 2025 budget size to N1.65 trillion.

Naija247news gathered that the revised budget now includes N125.6 billion for Recurrent Expenditure and N569.3 billion for Capital Expenditure, both incorporated into the original N955 billion appropriation. Furthermore, the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) has been adjusted upward from N980 billion to N1.7 trillion to align with the state’s Fiscal Responsibility Law.

The supplementary budget is expected to cover a wide array of critical needs, including:

– Implementation of the new minimum wage and personnel emoluments

– Allowances for NYSC members serving within and outside the state

– Emergency flood and erosion control measures

– Completion of inflation-affected ongoing projects

– Construction of new infrastructure and housing estates

– Acquisition of Ibom CNG Mass Transit buses

– Funding for newly established ministries and agencies

– The Tree Crop Revolution programme

– Renovation of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly complex

– Development of the ARISE Shopping City initiative

In a related development, Naija247news understands that Governor Eno has declared a State of Emergency in the health sector, signaling an aggressive intervention strategy. This includes the immediate upgrading of healthcare infrastructure, recruitment of 2,000 new healthcare workers without requiring VIN registration, and the engagement of retired medical personnel on a contractual basis.

Additionally, the Council approved the strengthening of health training institutions and the expansion of health professionals’ enrollment and training to boost service delivery across the state.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.