792 PDP Women Defect to APC in Jigawa

13, September 2025/Naija 247news

In a significant political development, 792 women from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State. The mass defection took place in Birnin Kudu Local Government Area, where the women were formally welcomed into the APC.

Commitment to Women’s Empowerment

The women cited the APC administration’s commitment to supporting women’s empowerment as the primary reason for their defection. They expressed trust in Governor Umar Namadi’s leadership and the administration’s focus on development and accountability. Amina Umar Namadi, the governor’s wife, welcomed the new members and emphasized that the APC remains open to those seeking to contribute to the state’s development.

Strengthening APC’s Grassroots Network

The defection is seen as a significant political gain for the APC ahead of the 2027 general election. It may strengthen the APC’s grassroots network in Jigawa, particularly among women who play a vital role in mobilizing voters. The APC’s growing influence in the state could further solidify its position in the region.

Impact on PDP’s Strength

The mass defection is likely to weaken the PDP’s strength in Jigawa State, potentially affecting the party’s chances in future elections. The PDP may need to reassess its strategy and outreach to retain its members and attract new ones.

Broader Political Implications

The defection could have broader implications for Nigerian politics, particularly in the northwest region. As the APC continues to consolidate its power, other parties may need to adapt and respond to remain competitive.

The mass defection of PDP women to the APC in Jigawa State underscores the ruling party’s appeal and commitment to development. As the 2027 general election approaches, the APC’s strengthened grassroots network could give it a significant advantage in the state. The defection also highlights the importance of women’s empowerment in Nigerian politics.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.