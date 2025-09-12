Nigeria Clears $3.4bn IMF Debt, But External Liabilities Still at $46bn

Nigeria has officially cleared its outstanding debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), marking a significant milestone in the country’s fiscal journey and strengthening its global financial standing.

In early May 2025, Abuja fully repaid the principal amount of about $3.4 billion (≈2.45 billion Special Drawing Rights, SDRs), borrowed in 2020 under the IMF’s Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to cushion the economic shock of the COVID-19 pandemic. With this repayment, Nigeria was removed from the IMF’s list of debtor nations — joining countries like China, Switzerland, and Singapore that hold no active IMF debt obligations.

Not Debt-Free, But Symbolically Important

While Nigeria’s IMF clearance is symbolically powerful, it does not mean the country is debt-free. As of December 2024, total external debt stood at roughly $46 billion, spread across:

World Bank – $17.32 billion

Eurobond holders – multiple issuances

Bilateral lenders – including China and Paris Club members

If pending requests for new loans — estimated at $24.14 billion — are approved, Nigeria’s debt service obligations could climb toward $69.92 billion by 2026, according to projections.

IMF Applauds “Decisive Fiscal Management”

The IMF praised Nigeria’s clearance as evidence of “decisive fiscal management and commitment to long-term reform.” The repayment comes amid a broader reform agenda led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, including:

Fuel subsidy removal – freeing up trillions in public funds

Foreign exchange unification – ending multiple exchange rate windows

Fiscal tightening – helping Nigeria record its first budget surplus in decades

Boost to Investor Confidence

Analysts note that the repayment enhances fiscal credibility and could:

Improve Nigeria’s sovereign credit profile

Strengthen external reserves

Attract more foreign direct investment (FDI)

Support Nigeria’s ambition to deepen access to international capital markets

Regional Implications

Nigeria’s milestone also resonates within Africa, where several countries remain under IMF debt programs. By exiting the debtor list, Africa’s largest economy sends a strong signal of financial discipline, even as it grapples with inflation, youth unemployment, and revenue mobilization challenges.

Outlook

Despite this achievement, the road ahead is complex. The challenge will be ensuring that fiscal reforms translate into inclusive growth, not just macroeconomic stability. Rising borrowing needs, subsidy removal pressures, and geopolitical risks could still test Nigeria’s fiscal resilience.

Still, by paying off its IMF debt five years after borrowing, Nigeria has reinforced its global credibility — a development that may reshape perceptions of the country’s economic governance in the years ahead.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.