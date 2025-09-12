Matt Robinson, Father of Suspected Charlie Kirk Killer Tyler Robinson, Identified

Naija247news – Sept. 12, 2025 — New details are emerging about the family of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utah resident accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

According to reports, Matt Robinson, believed to be Tyler’s father, is a veteran law enforcement officer with 27 years of service in the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Multiple sources suggest that Matt Robinson may have played a key role in turning his son over to federal authorities after the shocking killing.

Law enforcement sources, cited by the Daily Mail and New York Post, allege that Tyler confessed the crime to his father, who is described as both a minister and a respected officer. Robinson’s mother, Amber Robinson, reportedly works with a state-contracted disability care provider in Utah.

Tyler Robinson, a student at Utah State University, was arrested late Thursday night at his family’s Washington, Utah home, valued at $600,000. He remains in federal custody as investigations continue.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, a close ally of Kirk, publicly confirmed the arrest on Friday, calling for the death penalty against the suspect. Trump also dismissed speculation of a broader conspiracy, although he admitted further investigation was still ongoing.

Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, was gunned down Wednesday with a bolt-action rifle while speaking at Utah Valley University, triggering a massive two-day manhunt before Robinson’s arrest.

The case has sparked national debate in the U.S., with Trump labeling the trial and investigations surrounding his political allies as part of a “witch hunt,” further deepening partisan tensions.

