Malaria: Lagos targets less than 1% prevalence rate – Sanwo-Olu

State reviews mid-term results with donor agencies, partners

Lagos State may be moving from the stage of malaria control to the phase of total elimination of the parasite causing the illness, a report released on Thursday suggested.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said about 40,000 malaria Rapid Diagnostic Tests (mRDTs) conducted in the State by Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors (PPMVs) and Community Pharmacies (CPs) revealed a notably low malaria positivity rate, signalling Lagos’ readiness to move beyond malaria control to true elimination.

The Commissioner shared a progress report with partners and stakeholders at the mid-term review of the Pathway to Malaria Pre-elimination and Digitisation Programme held in Lagos, stressing that data from public health facilities also showed sustained reductions in malaria positivity rate. This, the Commissioner said, underscored the coherence of the statewide approach.

The revelation excited the partners working with the State Government on the World Bank-funded Immunisation Plus and Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services (IMPACT) project, prompting them to sign on to the Government’s efforts to consolidate on the progress.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his address, said the digitisation programme had set a measurable goal for the State, enhancing the momentum to further reduce malaria prevalence in Lagos to pre-elimination levels.

Sanwo-Olu said the State specifically targeted a prevalence rate that would be below one per cent, stressing that the new pushback against the disease focused on improving diagnostics, ensuring consistent treatment, and enlightening the community.

By implementing real-time reporting systems and utilising digital platforms in public and private facilities, the Governor said the information gap that used to slow down diagnosis, reporting, and response times would be bridged.

He said: “When the Pathway to Malaria Pre-elimination and Digitisation Programme was kicked off in March, we had a clear goal in mind: to transform hope into tangible results and to shift Lagos from a high burden of malaria to pre-elimination, which will ultimately pave the way for a malaria-free future. The mid-term review is a crucial step in making that ambition a reality and ensuring we have a lasting impact.

“Since we launched the initiative, we have been committed to harness evidence-based data, technology and collaboration. The IMPACT Project, which is backed by both national and international funding sources, including support from the World Bank and the Islamic Development Bank, has played a vital role in financing and providing technical assistance for our efforts in Lagos and beyond. This funding has allowed us to expand targeted activities at key points of care and has strengthened our ability to monitor our progress.

“Through partnerships with innovative companies, we are enhancing diagnostic accuracy, standardising case management, and integrating private providers into the state surveillance system. These initiatives enable the State to respond more swiftly and allocate resources where they are needed most. This programme has set a clear, measurable goal for us, as we aim to reduce malaria prevalence to pre-elimination levels; specifically, below 1 per cent, by improving diagnostics, ensuring consistent treatment, and engaging the community at large.”

Sanwo-Olu said the mid-term review examined three key areas critical to consolidating on the gains made from rollout of the initiative. He said the digitised reporting systems had made information accessible, while making data visibility a cornerstone of accountability.

The Governor said the review also focused on the scale and quality of the intervention, urging more adherence to standardised treatment protocols that would guarantee access to appropriate care at affordable rates. He, however, cautioned that treatment quality must not be compromised by the need to scale up numbers.

Sanwo-Olu said incorporating the community into the pushback against malaria would help eliminate the disease’s breeding sites. He called for improved communication to build strong community support.

The Governor said: “Today’s mid-term review should provide us with a solid operational plan for the next quarter: identifying hotspots for increased surveillance, retraining schedules for private providers, metrics to track test-before-treatment adherence, and a timeline for fully integrating reported data into the State health dashboard.

“To all Lagosians, this fight is just as much yours as it is mine. Every little action counts, whether it is getting rid of standing water, using treated nets when needed, or getting tested before taking antimalarials. These small steps can lead to significant change. Residents must set an example for our health workers by testing, recording, treating properly, and reporting. If each of us plays our part, we will make great strides toward eliminating malaria and reaching a point where it is no longer a common issue in our State.”

Abayomi said the Ministry of Health had stepped up regulation and quality assurance, with Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) intensifying its oversight to reduce disparities in service delivery and reinforce equity across public and private care.

“Together, we are consolidating gains and building irreversible momentum. With unity of purpose and courage of conviction, we will continue to scale our efforts and move Lagos ever closer to the ultimate prize, which is a future free from the scourge of malaria,” the Commissioner said.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.