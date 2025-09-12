Hilda Baci to Attempt Largest Pot of Jollof Rice Record

12, September 2025/Naija 247 news

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci is set to make history with her Guinness World Record attempt to cook the largest pot of jollof rice. The event is taking place at Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria, and has drawn significant attention from food enthusiasts and record-breakers alike.

Record-Breaking Attempt

Hilda Baci’s attempt involves cooking 250 bags of rice, aiming to create thousands of servings. The event has seen an overwhelming response, with over 20,000 people registering to attend. The initial venue, Muri Okunola Park, was changed to Eko Hotel due to the massive turnout.

Preparations and Significance

Before starting the cooking, Hilda Baci and her mother shared a heartfelt moment of prayer, seeking strength and protection for the challenge. The chef emphasized hygiene, personally washing the giant six-meter-wide pot to ensure it’s spotless for the record-breaking attempt. This attempt adds to her achievements, following her 2023 record for the longest cooking marathon.

Global Attention

The event is expected to draw global attention, showcasing Nigerian cuisine and culture to an international audience. Hilda Baci’s record-breaking attempt will likely inspire a new generation of chefs and food enthusiasts.

Celebration of Nigerian Cuisine

The attempt is also a celebration of Nigerian cuisine, particularly jollof rice, which is a staple dish in many West African countries. The event will bring people together, promoting unity and cultural exchange.

Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record attempt is a testament to her culinary skills and dedication. If successful, it will further cement her reputation as one of Africa’s most influential chefs. The event is expected to showcase Nigerian culinary pride on a global scale, highlighting the country’s rich food culture.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.