Here’s what we know about Tyler Robinson, the suspected Charlie Kirk killer

Naija247news – Washington, Sept. 12, 2025 — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed the arrest of the suspected assassin of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, following a tense two-day nationwide manhunt that gripped America’s political scene.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah, was taken into custody late Thursday night, according to law enforcement officials. Trump announced the breakthrough on Friday, revealing that Robinson’s capture came after a tip-off from someone “very close to him” — reportedly his father.

Father Turned Him In

According to Trump, the tipster was Robinson’s father, described as “a person of faith, a minister,” who helped hand over his son to a U.S. marshal. The Daily Mail further reported that Robinson’s father is Matt Robinson, a 27-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. His mother, Amber Robinson, works for a state-contracted disability care provider.

Robinson, a student at Utah State University, lived in a six-bedroom home in Washington, Utah, valued at $600,000. He was arrested at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, following intensive investigations by federal and state law enforcement agencies.

Details of the Assassination

Charlie Kirk, 31, founder of the conservative youth movement Turning Point USA, was shot dead on Wednesday while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University. Investigators believe Robinson fired at Kirk with a bolt-action rifle from nearly 200 yards away, positioning himself on a campus rooftop.

The FBI initially stumbled during the manhunt, including premature claims from FBI Director Kash Patel that the suspect had already been apprehended — a claim later retracted.

Trump’s Strong Response

Appearing on Fox News, Trump condemned the assassination, describing Kirk as “the finest person” and insisting that Robinson should face the death penalty. When asked if the shooting was part of a broader conspiracy, Trump said there was no evidence to suggest additional accomplices but cautioned that “you don’t know.”

Ongoing Investigations

As of Friday morning, media outlets reported that internet investigators had begun combing through Robinson’s online activity. However, no verified details about his motives or affiliations have yet been released.

Kirk’s killing has ignited deep political tensions in the U.S., with conservatives mourning the activist’s death and critics warning that the event could trigger fresh waves of political polarization.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.