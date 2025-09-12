Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years in Prision over coup plot

By: Naija247news

Date:

Brasilia, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) – Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison, following a Supreme Court ruling that convicted him on charges related to an attempted military coup. The decision comes after a majority of the court panel found him guilty of trying to illegally retain power after his 2022 electoral defeat to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

On Thursday, four out of five justices voted to convict Bolsonaro, citing his efforts to undermine democracy and Brazil’s institutions. Justice Carmen Lucia noted there was ample evidence that Bolsonaro acted “with the purpose of eroding democracy and institutions.” A fifth justice, Luiz Fux, dissented, voting to acquit Bolsonaro on all charges.

Currently under house arrest, Bolsonaro faced up to 40 years in prison for five charges, including leading a “criminal organisation” to conspire to overthrow Lula. Despite the ruling, Bolsonaro has insisted he intends to run for president in 2026, though Brazil’s electoral court has barred him from elections until 2030 for spreading false claims about the electronic voting system.

Seven co-conspirators were also convicted, including former defence minister and Bolsonaro’s 2022 running mate Walter Braga Netto; former Defence Minister Paulo Sergio Nogueira; Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp Mauro Cid; military adviser Augusto Heleno Ribeiro; former Justice Minister Anderson Torres; former naval chief Almir Garnier Santos; and ex-police officer Alexandre Ramagem.

Reporting from Brasilia, Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman described the sentencing as unexpected. She noted that the final verdict required careful calculation by the justices after the dissenting vote and highlighted that Bolsonaro’s lawyers and those of the co-defendants still have legal avenues to challenge the ruling.

The verdict has already triggered political tensions internationally. U.S. President Donald Trump called the trial a “witch-hunt,” imposing sanctions on presiding judge Alexandre de Moraes and revoking visas for most members of Brazil’s Supreme Court. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also condemned the ruling, calling it political persecution.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain and paratrooper, has long defended Brazil’s military dictatorship (1964–1985) and has never concealed his admiration for the regime, which killed hundreds of Brazilians. His antiestablishment stance helped him rise to the presidency in 2018, bolstered by far-right lawmakers elected alongside him.

During his 2022 campaign against Lula, Bolsonaro’s rhetoric grew increasingly messianic, raising concerns about his willingness to accept electoral results. He has publicly claimed that his options for the future are “being arrested, killed, or victory,” asserting that “no man on Earth will threaten me.”

Despite the conviction, Bolsonaro maintains a loyal political base, and widespread unrest is expected. Over the past weekend, approximately 40,000 supporters gathered in Brasilia to protest the ruling, echoing claims that the verdict is politically motivated.

Analysts warn that the verdict could deepen political polarisation in Brazil and trigger protests, reflecting Bolsonaro’s enduring influence and the potential instability surrounding the 2026 elections.

This landmark ruling underscores the Brazilian judiciary’s firm stance on protecting democratic institutions and highlights the challenges facing Bolsonaro’s supporters as the country navigates its fragile political landscape.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: #Democracy 2026 Elections Alexandre Ramagem Almir Garnier Santos Anderson Torres attempted coup Augusto Heleno Ribeiro Brazil Brazil news Donald Trump far-right Jair Bolsonaro Latin America politics Lula Marco Rubio Mauro Cid Paulo Sergio Nogueira Political Unrest Supreme Court US reaction Walter Braga Netto

Recommended Stories

Previous article
‘There will be no Palestinian state’, Israel’s Netanyahu says
Next article
FBI Releases Images of Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing at Utah University
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

AI in Bank Contact Centres Could Save Nigeria $80B in Labour Costs by 2026

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) — Artificial Intelligence (AI)...

FBI Releases Images of Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing at Utah University

Naija247news Naija247news -
Washington, Sept. 11, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federal Bureau...

‘There will be no Palestinian state’, Israel’s Netanyahu says

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news — Sept 11, 2025 — Israeli Prime Minister...

Explainer: Why Mandelson Mattered in Washington — and What His Fall Means for Starmer

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news — Sept 11, 2025 — The dismissal of...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

AI in Bank Contact Centres Could Save Nigeria $80B in Labour Costs by 2026

AI & Future Tech 0
Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) — Artificial Intelligence (AI)...

FBI Releases Images of Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing at Utah University

Geopolitics 0
Washington, Sept. 11, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federal Bureau...

‘There will be no Palestinian state’, Israel’s Netanyahu says

Geopolitics 0
Naija247news — Sept 11, 2025 — Israeli Prime Minister...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria