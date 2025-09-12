Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years in Prision over coup plot

Brasilia, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) – Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison, following a Supreme Court ruling that convicted him on charges related to an attempted military coup. The decision comes after a majority of the court panel found him guilty of trying to illegally retain power after his 2022 electoral defeat to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

On Thursday, four out of five justices voted to convict Bolsonaro, citing his efforts to undermine democracy and Brazil’s institutions. Justice Carmen Lucia noted there was ample evidence that Bolsonaro acted “with the purpose of eroding democracy and institutions.” A fifth justice, Luiz Fux, dissented, voting to acquit Bolsonaro on all charges.

Currently under house arrest, Bolsonaro faced up to 40 years in prison for five charges, including leading a “criminal organisation” to conspire to overthrow Lula. Despite the ruling, Bolsonaro has insisted he intends to run for president in 2026, though Brazil’s electoral court has barred him from elections until 2030 for spreading false claims about the electronic voting system.

Seven co-conspirators were also convicted, including former defence minister and Bolsonaro’s 2022 running mate Walter Braga Netto; former Defence Minister Paulo Sergio Nogueira; Bolsonaro’s former aide-de-camp Mauro Cid; military adviser Augusto Heleno Ribeiro; former Justice Minister Anderson Torres; former naval chief Almir Garnier Santos; and ex-police officer Alexandre Ramagem.

Reporting from Brasilia, Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman described the sentencing as unexpected. She noted that the final verdict required careful calculation by the justices after the dissenting vote and highlighted that Bolsonaro’s lawyers and those of the co-defendants still have legal avenues to challenge the ruling.

The verdict has already triggered political tensions internationally. U.S. President Donald Trump called the trial a “witch-hunt,” imposing sanctions on presiding judge Alexandre de Moraes and revoking visas for most members of Brazil’s Supreme Court. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also condemned the ruling, calling it political persecution.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain and paratrooper, has long defended Brazil’s military dictatorship (1964–1985) and has never concealed his admiration for the regime, which killed hundreds of Brazilians. His antiestablishment stance helped him rise to the presidency in 2018, bolstered by far-right lawmakers elected alongside him.

During his 2022 campaign against Lula, Bolsonaro’s rhetoric grew increasingly messianic, raising concerns about his willingness to accept electoral results. He has publicly claimed that his options for the future are “being arrested, killed, or victory,” asserting that “no man on Earth will threaten me.”

Despite the conviction, Bolsonaro maintains a loyal political base, and widespread unrest is expected. Over the past weekend, approximately 40,000 supporters gathered in Brasilia to protest the ruling, echoing claims that the verdict is politically motivated.

Analysts warn that the verdict could deepen political polarisation in Brazil and trigger protests, reflecting Bolsonaro’s enduring influence and the potential instability surrounding the 2026 elections.

This landmark ruling underscores the Brazilian judiciary’s firm stance on protecting democratic institutions and highlights the challenges facing Bolsonaro’s supporters as the country navigates its fragile political landscape.

