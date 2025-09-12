FBI Releases Images of Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing at Utah University

Washington, Sept. 11, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released surveillance images of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of prominent conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10.

According to authorities, the suspect, described as a college-aged male, was seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with an American flag, a dark baseball cap, and sunglasses. Investigators said the shots were fired from a rooftop roughly 200 yards from the venue where Kirk was speaking during a Turning Point USA rally.

A Mauser .30-06 caliber hunting rifle was recovered in nearby woods along with forensic evidence, including a palm print, a footwear impression, and forearm imprints. The FBI has announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

Charlie Kirk, 31, founder of Turning Point USA, was a leading conservative voice in the United States. His death has triggered widespread outrage and condemnation across the political spectrum. President Donald Trump has said he will posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, calling the attack a “heinous assassination.”

Vice President JD Vance and other political leaders have also condemned the killing, which comes amid growing concerns over political violence in the United States.

The FBI has appealed to members of the public to assist in locating the suspect. The release of the images is part of an ongoing effort to bring the person responsible for the tragic killing to justice.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.