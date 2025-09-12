Dangote Refinery Counters NUPENG Allegations, Reaffirms Commitment to Labour Rights, Energy Transition, and Economic Growth

Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) – The management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery has strongly denied allegations raised by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), describing claims of anti-labour practices, monopoly tactics, and imminent fuel price hikes as “baseless and unfounded.”

The controversy stems from a September 5th statement by NUPENG’s Petrol Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch, which accused the company of undermining union rights and threatening workers’ welfare, particularly with the rollout of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered bulk trucks.

Labour Rights and Unionisation

In its official response, Dangote Petroleum Refinery reaffirmed its support for constitutionally protected labour rights, stressing that employees are free to join any recognised union.

“Assertions that drivers are compelled to waive union rights are categorically false,” the company stated, adding that the concerns raised by NUPENG’s PTD unit are not connected to any violation by the refinery itself.

The company further emphasised that it maintains a cordial relationship with organised labour and has never walked out of conciliation meetings with the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Dangote acknowledged the interventions of Labour Minister Dr Mohammed Dingyadi (Katuka Sokoto) and Minister of State for Labour, Mrs. Nkiruka Onyejeocha, commending their mediation roles.

CNG Trucks and Energy Transition

At the centre of the dispute is Dangote’s deployment of over 4,000 CNG-powered bulk trucks, which the union fears could displace jobs. Dangote refuted this, insisting the initiative is designed to support Nigeria’s energy transition strategy and create new employment opportunities.

Each CNG truck, according to the company, will be manned by a six-person operations team, with drivers earning wages well above the national minimum wage and enjoying comprehensive benefits including medical cover, pensions, housing allowances, and access to long-term housing loans.

With a target of 10,000 trucks by year-end, Dangote projects the scheme will generate over 60,000 direct jobs, while contributing to reduced logistics costs and cleaner energy adoption nationwide.

Monopoly Allegations and Market Competition

NUPENG also accused Dangote of monopolistic behaviour in the downstream sector. The refinery dismissed this, citing the Nigerian government’s deregulated oil market framework under the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The company stressed that more than 30 refinery licences have already been issued to other private players, including BUA Group, Aradel, Walter Smith, and Edo Refinery, many of which are in active development.

Dangote pointed to its record in the cement industry, where its entry eliminated Nigeria’s reliance on imports and spurred the growth of rival producers, arguing that its presence has historically revitalised industries rather than stifled competition.

Fuel Prices and Market Stability

Rejecting rumours of an impending price hike, the refinery highlighted its role in stabilising fuel supplies and lowering costs.

Diesel prices have reportedly fallen by over 30% in the past year.

Petrol prices in Nigeria are now said to be cheaper than in Saudi Arabia and nearly 40% lower than in neighbouring West African countries.

A ₦720 billion investment in CNG infrastructure is expected to further cut logistics costs, ensuring more efficient fuel distribution nationwide.

Economic Impact and Job Creation

Since its commissioning just over a year ago, Dangote Refinery has transformed Nigeria into a net exporter of refined fuels, with exports reaching as far as the United States. By-products such as polypropylene, LPG, and naphtha are fuelling growth across Nigeria’s manufacturing, aviation, and agro-processing industries.

Domestically, Dangote’s LPG supply has helped reduce cooking gas prices, promoting a shift to cleaner energy alternatives in households.

The refinery says it has directly and indirectly created over 570,000 jobs through investments in roads, power, and water infrastructure, while serving as a hub for skills development and technology transfer.

Conclusion

Reaffirming its commitment to responsible business and inclusive economic growth, Dangote Group dismissed the allegations as “recycled falsehoods,” urging more private sector players to commit to long-term investments in Nigeria’s future.

“At Dangote, we have chosen to invest boldly in Nigeria’s future and we will continue to do so. It is time others follow suit,” the company declared.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.