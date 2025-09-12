Charlie Kirk: The suspect was brought to police by someone ‘very close to him’, Trump confirms

Naija247news – Orem, Utah, Sept. 12, 2025 — The political landscape in the United States was rocked this week following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a campus event at Utah Valley University. Kirk, 31, founder of Turning Point USA and a leading conservative voice, was fatally shot on Wednesday while engaging students in a debate on current affairs.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed that it has released surveillance photos of a person of interest in the case, described as a college-aged male wearing jeans, a long-sleeved shirt with an American flag graphic, a hat, and sunglasses. Authorities recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle believed to have been used in the attack.

Arrest in Manhunt

On Friday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the killing. “With a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” Trump said on Fox & Friends, praising the collaboration between local police, federal agents, and state authorities.

Trump disclosed that the arrest came after a close acquaintance of the suspect tipped off law enforcement. “Somebody very close to him went to the father, who then worked with a U.S. marshal. The father convinced the son, and he was brought in,” Trump explained.

Trump’s Strong Reaction

The former president, a close ally of Kirk, described the slain activist as “the finest person” and said he hopes the assassin faces the death penalty. “He worked so hard and so well. Everybody liked him. What he did was unforgivable,” Trump said.

Kirk’s Legacy and Final Words

Tributes poured in from across the conservative movement. A resurfaced interview clip from June showed Kirk reflecting on how he wanted to be remembered: “I want to be remembered for courage, for my faith. That would be the most important thing.”

Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded in 2012, released an emotional tribute video titled “A Life of Faith, A Legacy That Endures.” The video highlighted his journey from a young activist to a national figure with a footprint on 3,500 campuses across the U.S.

Political and Institutional Reactions

The killing has sparked heated debates across the U.S. political spectrum.

House Republicans, led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, have called for a statue of Kirk to be placed in the U.S. Capitol, describing him as a “permanent testament to truth and courage.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth vowed “immediate” action after reports emerged that some military personnel mocked Kirk’s death online, calling such behavior “completely unacceptable.”

FEMA placed a data analyst, Gavin Sylvia, on administrative leave after he criticized Trump’s decision to fly flags at half-staff in Kirk’s honor, calling the activist a “racist homophobe.”

The Weapon and Investigation

Experts revealed the assassin’s weapon was a bolt-action rifle — a hunting-style firearm with a slow firing rate that leaves minimal forensic evidence. Investigators are examining whether the shooter’s weapon choice was deliberate to evade traceability.

National Tensions Rise

Kirk’s assassination has deepened political divisions in the U.S., with Trump calling the trial a “witch-hunt” against conservative figures. Vigils were held in Utah, where supporters remembered Kirk’s strong advocacy for Christian values and his influence on conservative youth.

Kirk, survived by his wife Erika and two children, leaves behind a legacy of activism, faith, and polarizing political commentary. His death is expected to spark both legal battles and political rallies in the weeks ahead.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.