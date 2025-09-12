Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Charlie Kirk: The suspect was brought to police by someone ‘very close to him’, Trump confirms

By: Naija247news

Date:

Naija247news – Orem, Utah, Sept. 12, 2025 — The political landscape in the United States was rocked this week following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a campus event at Utah Valley University. Kirk, 31, founder of Turning Point USA and a leading conservative voice, was fatally shot on Wednesday while engaging students in a debate on current affairs.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed that it has released surveillance photos of a person of interest in the case, described as a college-aged male wearing jeans, a long-sleeved shirt with an American flag graphic, a hat, and sunglasses. Authorities recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle believed to have been used in the attack.

Arrest in Manhunt

On Friday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the killing. “With a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” Trump said on Fox & Friends, praising the collaboration between local police, federal agents, and state authorities.

Trump disclosed that the arrest came after a close acquaintance of the suspect tipped off law enforcement. “Somebody very close to him went to the father, who then worked with a U.S. marshal. The father convinced the son, and he was brought in,” Trump explained.

Trump’s Strong Reaction

The former president, a close ally of Kirk, described the slain activist as “the finest person” and said he hopes the assassin faces the death penalty. “He worked so hard and so well. Everybody liked him. What he did was unforgivable,” Trump said.

Kirk’s Legacy and Final Words

Tributes poured in from across the conservative movement. A resurfaced interview clip from June showed Kirk reflecting on how he wanted to be remembered: “I want to be remembered for courage, for my faith. That would be the most important thing.”

Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded in 2012, released an emotional tribute video titled “A Life of Faith, A Legacy That Endures.” The video highlighted his journey from a young activist to a national figure with a footprint on 3,500 campuses across the U.S.

Political and Institutional Reactions

The killing has sparked heated debates across the U.S. political spectrum.

  • House Republicans, led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, have called for a statue of Kirk to be placed in the U.S. Capitol, describing him as a “permanent testament to truth and courage.”

  • Secretary of War Pete Hegseth vowed “immediate” action after reports emerged that some military personnel mocked Kirk’s death online, calling such behavior “completely unacceptable.”

  • FEMA placed a data analyst, Gavin Sylvia, on administrative leave after he criticized Trump’s decision to fly flags at half-staff in Kirk’s honor, calling the activist a “racist homophobe.”

The Weapon and Investigation

Experts revealed the assassin’s weapon was a bolt-action rifle — a hunting-style firearm with a slow firing rate that leaves minimal forensic evidence. Investigators are examining whether the shooter’s weapon choice was deliberate to evade traceability.

National Tensions Rise

Kirk’s assassination has deepened political divisions in the U.S., with Trump calling the trial a “witch-hunt” against conservative figures. Vigils were held in Utah, where supporters remembered Kirk’s strong advocacy for Christian values and his influence on conservative youth.

Kirk, survived by his wife Erika and two children, leaves behind a legacy of activism, faith, and polarizing political commentary. His death is expected to spark both legal battles and political rallies in the weeks ahead.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags: American democracy Assassination Capitol Hill Charlie Kirk Conservative Movement Donald Trump FBI Turning Point USA U.S. politics Utah Valley University

Recommended Stories

Previous article
Hilda Baci to Attempt Largest Pot of Jollof Rice Record
Next article
Here’s what we know about Tyler Robinson, the suspected Charlie Kirk killer
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Face of Suspect Unveiled: 22-Year-Old Tyler Robinson Arrested in Charlie Kirk Assassination at Utah Campus

Naija247news Naija247news -
Salt Lake City, Utah (Naija247news/Agencies) – U.S. authorities have...

Dangote Refinery Counters NUPENG Allegations, Reaffirms Commitment to Labour Rights, Energy Transition, and Economic Growth

Naija247news Naija247news -
Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) – The management of Dangote Petroleum...

Matt Robinson, Father of Suspected Charlie Kirk Killer Tyler Robinson, Identified

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – Sept. 12, 2025 — New details are...

Here’s what we know about Tyler Robinson, the suspected Charlie Kirk killer

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news – Washington, Sept. 12, 2025 — Former U.S....

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Face of Suspect Unveiled: 22-Year-Old Tyler Robinson Arrested in Charlie Kirk Assassination at Utah Campus

Geopolitics 0
Salt Lake City, Utah (Naija247news/Agencies) – U.S. authorities have...

Dangote Refinery Counters NUPENG Allegations, Reaffirms Commitment to Labour Rights, Energy Transition, and Economic Growth

Top Stories 0
Lagos, Nigeria (Naija247news) – The management of Dangote Petroleum...

Matt Robinson, Father of Suspected Charlie Kirk Killer Tyler Robinson, Identified

Geopolitics 0
Naija247news – Sept. 12, 2025 — New details are...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria