AI in Bank Contact Centres Could Save Nigeria $80B in Labour Costs by 2026

Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) — Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to revolutionise Nigeria’s banking and financial services sector, potentially reducing up to 90 per cent of customer service workload and saving the industry an estimated $80 billion in labour costs by 2026.

Experts at the 18th Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) Annual Banking and Finance Conference in Abuja on Wednesday highlighted the transformative potential of AI, especially in customer-focused operations.

Mr. Tomiwa Adefokun, AI Leader for West Africa at Ernst & Young, explained that when AI works alongside humans, customers can access banking services anytime, anywhere, without being constrained by branch hours or traditional service models.

“AI-driven solutions in banking, from automated onboarding to personalised services and agentic contact centres, will redefine customer experience. The future of financial institutions will depend on how quickly they embrace this revolution,” Adefokun said.

He projected that the AI market in financial services, valued at $20 billion in 2023, would surge to over $130 billion by 2030, driven by innovations in fraud detection, risk management, and financial inclusion.

Dr. Wang Wisdom, Director of Software Business at Huawei Technologies, urged banks to move beyond merely consuming AI solutions to innovating and tailoring AI to meet customer needs. Represented by Tayo Ogundeji, Huawei’s Senior Product Manager, he said, “Financial institutions must focus on creating AI that aligns with the aspirations of their clients to remain competitive.”

Co-Founder of AI in Nigeria, Mr. Ehia Erhaboh, highlighted AI’s role in performance management, stressing that organisations must help employees upgrade their skills to remain relevant in an AI-driven world. “AI will replace skills, whether we like it or not. The question is: what skills do we have to ensure we are not replaced?” he asked.

Dr. Stanley Jacob, President of the Fintech Association of Nigeria, said banks that optimise AI use will lead the sector, while Dr. Jameelah Sharrieff-Ayedun, Managing Director of Credit Registry, added that AI would drive a critical mindset shift among citizens towards embracing technology in financial management.

The session, titled “Navigating the AI Revolution: Strategic Direction for Financial Institutions”, was part of the wider conference themed “The New Economic Playbook: The Intersection of Banking, Policy and Technology”, which explored how policy, technology, and innovation could reshape Nigeria’s financial landscape.

Experts concluded that the strategic deployment of AI in banks’ contact centres and customer service operations represents not just a cost-saving measure, but a fundamental shift towards efficiency, inclusivity, and sustainable growth in Nigeria’s financial sector.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.