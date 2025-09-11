Without immigration, U.S. population could start to decline as soon as 2031

Naija247news – Washington, Sept. 10, 2025 — The United States could face its first population decline as soon as 2031 if immigration flows continue to shrink, according to new projections by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

The revised estimates, released Wednesday, suggest that the nation’s population will be both smaller and slower-growing than earlier forecasts, a shift economists warn could trigger labor shortages, higher prices, and a looming crisis in elderly care.

Immigration now critical to growth

For decades, America’s population expanded through a balance of natural growth (births minus deaths) and immigration. But the CBO report indicates that by 2031 deaths will outpace births, two years earlier than previously projected.

This demographic reversal is being accelerated by the Trump administration’s intensified crackdown on immigration, including the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which boosted funding for immigration enforcement. With fewer immigrant families, U.S. birth rates are also projected to decline further.

At that point, immigration will become the sole driver of population growth, replacing natural increase.

Sharp downward revision

Earlier this year, the CBO projected the U.S. population would grow from 350 million today to 372 million by 2055. The new outlook trims that figure down to 367 million, leaving the U.S. with fewer working-age residents and potentially a weaker labor supply.

The estimates reflect a projected removal of 290,000 immigrants between 2026 and 2029, alongside another 30,000 voluntary departures.

Risks of stagnation

Economists say the implications are profound. A shrinking pool of working-age Americans could slow economic expansion, strain Social Security, and deepen shortages in agriculture, healthcare, and service industries.

Derek Thompson, an economic analyst, recently described the situation as “a recipe for stagnation” — warning that fewer workers will mean fewer taxpayers and greater fiscal pressure.

Outlook remains uncertain

The CBO cautioned that its population models remain highly uncertain and could shift with changes in immigration policy. While some experts predict a net-negative migration trend this year, the agency still projects positive immigration in 2025, largely due to an increase in lawful permanent residents offsetting declines in unauthorized entries.

What’s next

A three-year economic forecast incorporating these new demographic assumptions is expected Friday, which could offer a clearer picture of how labor supply constraints will affect U.S. growth.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.