Menu
Search
Subscribe
Policy & ReformPolitics & Governance

Why The Gambia Must End Discrimination Against Ghanaian Descendants, Uphold Human Rights Obligations – ARRA

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

The Asylum and Refugee Rights Advocacy Foundation, also known as the Asylum And Refugee Rights Advocates (ARRA), has called on Gambian authorities to immediately halt what it describes as “unlawful discrimination” against people of Ghanaian descent living in The Gambia. The organization warns that denying these individuals the renewal of their identity documents puts them at risk of statelessness and could have serious humanitarian and political consequences.

In a press release signed by its Founder and Executive Director, Dr. Okey James Ezugwu, a legal practitioner and retired Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration Service, ARRA expressed deep concern over the ongoing refusal to renew identity documents for residents of Ghanaian descent, particularly in the long-established community of Ghana Town, Brufut.

The foundation stated that many affected individuals have lived in The Gambia for decades, with some families spanning multiple generations who have no connection to any other country. Despite this, they are being denied renewed legal identity and, as a result, are facing statelessness. ARRA described the situation as both unlawful and dangerous.

Dr. Ezugwu emphasized that The Gambia is legally obligated to protect these residents. He pointed out that the country is bound by various legal frameworks, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which prohibits arbitrary denial of nationality and protects the rights to work, education, and movement. He also referenced the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, which ensures citizens of member states can reside and establish themselves in other ECOWAS countries without discrimination.

Additionally, ARRA highlighted Article 15 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which affirms that everyone has the right to a nationality and must not be arbitrarily deprived of it. Dr. Ezugwu noted that although many African countries, including The Gambia, have not fully implemented the 1954 and 1961 UN Conventions on Statelessness, these still represent binding international standards.

The organization outlined the humanitarian consequences of the current policy. Children are reportedly being denied access to education, while young people are unable to find employment or vocational training due to the lack of valid identity documents. Families are struggling to access healthcare, housing, and financial services. ARRA stressed that women and children are especially vulnerable to exploitation, trafficking, and abuse.

Beyond humanitarian concerns, ARRA warned that the situation could harm diplomatic relations between Ghana and The Gambia. It suggested that Ghana may be compelled to respond to protect the rights and dignity of its diaspora. The group also warned that such actions risk setting a dangerous precedent in the region and undermining both ECOWAS and African Union principles of free movement and human rights.

ARRA urged the Gambian government to stop all discriminatory practices against Ghanaian descendants and to immediately resume the renewal of their identity documents. Where questions of citizenship arise, ARRA recommended that proper residence documents be issued to allow individuals to live and contribute to Gambian society without fear of expulsion or harassment.

The foundation also called on the government to avoid forced evictions or deportations, recognizing that many of these individuals have no viable ties to Ghana after generations in The Gambia. Instead, it encouraged dialogue with Ghana, ECOWAS, and the African Union to develop a sustainable solution that respects both Gambian sovereignty and its legal obligations.

Looking ahead, ARRA recommended reforms to The Gambia’s nationality laws and civil registration systems to prevent statelessness, particularly for children born in the country. These changes, the organization said, would align The Gambia with international best practices and strengthen its human rights commitments.

Dr. Ezugwu concluded by acknowledging the historic role of Ghanaian descendants in Gambian society, particularly in sectors such as fishing, trade, and education. He argued that marginalizing them now contradicts The Gambia’s legacy of diversity and Pan-African unity. He warned that continued persecution could destabilize the country and urged the authorities to act swiftly and humanely, stating that no African should be a foreigner on African soil.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
‘Unlawful suspension’ — Gambian lawmaker asks senate to reinstate Natasha Akpoti
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘Unlawful suspension’ — Gambian lawmaker asks senate to reinstate Natasha Akpoti

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
A growing regional call for justice has emerged as...

Tinubu to address world leaders at 80th UNGA September 24

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled...

Dangote Cement Chairman Announces N3 Trillion in Shareholder Dividends Over 15 Years

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that Dangote Cement Plc has distributed over...

Fake Army Colonel Arrested in Ondo Over N1.37m Job Scam

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Naija247news reports that the Ondo State Police Command has...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

‘Unlawful suspension’ — Gambian lawmaker asks senate to reinstate Natasha Akpoti

Top Stories 0
A growing regional call for justice has emerged as...

Tinubu to address world leaders at 80th UNGA September 24

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled...

Dangote Cement Chairman Announces N3 Trillion in Shareholder Dividends Over 15 Years

Business & Economy 0
Naija247news reports that Dangote Cement Plc has distributed over...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria