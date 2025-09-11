Why The Gambia Must End Discrimination Against Ghanaian Descendants, Uphold Human Rights Obligations – ARRA

The Asylum and Refugee Rights Advocacy Foundation, also known as the Asylum And Refugee Rights Advocates (ARRA), has called on Gambian authorities to immediately halt what it describes as “unlawful discrimination” against people of Ghanaian descent living in The Gambia. The organization warns that denying these individuals the renewal of their identity documents puts them at risk of statelessness and could have serious humanitarian and political consequences.

In a press release signed by its Founder and Executive Director, Dr. Okey James Ezugwu, a legal practitioner and retired Assistant Comptroller General of Immigration Service, ARRA expressed deep concern over the ongoing refusal to renew identity documents for residents of Ghanaian descent, particularly in the long-established community of Ghana Town, Brufut.

The foundation stated that many affected individuals have lived in The Gambia for decades, with some families spanning multiple generations who have no connection to any other country. Despite this, they are being denied renewed legal identity and, as a result, are facing statelessness. ARRA described the situation as both unlawful and dangerous.

Dr. Ezugwu emphasized that The Gambia is legally obligated to protect these residents. He pointed out that the country is bound by various legal frameworks, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which prohibits arbitrary denial of nationality and protects the rights to work, education, and movement. He also referenced the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, which ensures citizens of member states can reside and establish themselves in other ECOWAS countries without discrimination.

Additionally, ARRA highlighted Article 15 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which affirms that everyone has the right to a nationality and must not be arbitrarily deprived of it. Dr. Ezugwu noted that although many African countries, including The Gambia, have not fully implemented the 1954 and 1961 UN Conventions on Statelessness, these still represent binding international standards.

The organization outlined the humanitarian consequences of the current policy. Children are reportedly being denied access to education, while young people are unable to find employment or vocational training due to the lack of valid identity documents. Families are struggling to access healthcare, housing, and financial services. ARRA stressed that women and children are especially vulnerable to exploitation, trafficking, and abuse.

Beyond humanitarian concerns, ARRA warned that the situation could harm diplomatic relations between Ghana and The Gambia. It suggested that Ghana may be compelled to respond to protect the rights and dignity of its diaspora. The group also warned that such actions risk setting a dangerous precedent in the region and undermining both ECOWAS and African Union principles of free movement and human rights.

ARRA urged the Gambian government to stop all discriminatory practices against Ghanaian descendants and to immediately resume the renewal of their identity documents. Where questions of citizenship arise, ARRA recommended that proper residence documents be issued to allow individuals to live and contribute to Gambian society without fear of expulsion or harassment.

The foundation also called on the government to avoid forced evictions or deportations, recognizing that many of these individuals have no viable ties to Ghana after generations in The Gambia. Instead, it encouraged dialogue with Ghana, ECOWAS, and the African Union to develop a sustainable solution that respects both Gambian sovereignty and its legal obligations.

Looking ahead, ARRA recommended reforms to The Gambia’s nationality laws and civil registration systems to prevent statelessness, particularly for children born in the country. These changes, the organization said, would align The Gambia with international best practices and strengthen its human rights commitments.

Dr. Ezugwu concluded by acknowledging the historic role of Ghanaian descendants in Gambian society, particularly in sectors such as fishing, trade, and education. He argued that marginalizing them now contradicts The Gambia’s legacy of diversity and Pan-African unity. He warned that continued persecution could destabilize the country and urged the authorities to act swiftly and humanely, stating that no African should be a foreigner on African soil.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.