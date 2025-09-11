“Why Ossiomo Power Shut Down: $20m Dispute Splits Chinese, Nigerian Partners”

Details have emerged on why the Jiangsu Communication Clean Energy Technology Company (CCETC) shut down the Ossiomo Power Plant, a 95MW gas-fired facility in Ologbo, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

The shutdown, which took place on September 1, plunged parts of Benin City and its environs into darkness and left more than 100 subscribers seeking reconnection to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

At the heart of the crisis is an ownership tussle between CCETC and its Nigerian partner, Ossiomo Power and Infrastructure Company, owned by Dr. Uwa Igiehon. Both sides are trading words over who truly owns the plant.

A top CCETC director, identified as Mr. W, alleged that Ossiomo Power violated the joint venture (JV) agreement that birthed the CCETC Ossiomo Power Company Limited (COPC). He explained that under the agreement, Ossiomo Power held 25 percent equity, mainly for land and licences, while CCETC provided 75 percent and financed the project with over $20 million, including the distribution lines.

According to him, revenues from electricity sales were being diverted into Ossiomo E-Technology accounts instead of the COPC account, contrary to the JV agreement. “We generate over four million kilowatts monthly but receive payment for less than two million,” he said, adding that outstanding debts stood at over N1.4 billion, with Ologbo community consuming power without payment.

The CCETC director further noted that Edo State government still owed the company and that the Chinese investor had no visibility of customer data, with all relationships managed by Ossiomo Power. “We had to shut down because we were losing too much money. We didn’t want to, but we cannot continue without knowing where our power is going,” he said.

In contrast, Ossiomo Power maintains that it is the sole owner of the facility. Its Deputy General Manager, Engr. Francis Ekwe, dismissed CCETC’s claims, insisting that the Chinese firm was only a contractor hired in 2018 to supply and install engines for the Independent Power Project (IPP1).

Ekwe said Ossiomo Power had held exclusive rights to the gas infrastructure and power facilities since 2008, supported by statutory licences and government approvals. He argued that recent claims by CCETC were an attempt to influence authorities and destabilize operations.

He also warned that efforts to sideline an indigenous operator in favour of a foreign contractor could undermine Nigeria’s local content policy and threaten energy security in Edo State.

For now, subscribers face uncertainty, with many already signaling readiness to return to BEDC, while the standoff between Ossiomo Power and CCETC continues unresolved.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.