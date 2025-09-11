Menu
Banking & Finance

Wema Bank Surpasses N200bn Capital Requirement After N150bn Rights Issue

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

CBN and SEC approve Wema Bank’s recapitalisation, boosting financial stability and investor confidence.

Lagos, Sept. 11, 2025 – Wema Bank Plc has successfully concluded its N150 billion Rights Issue, meeting and surpassing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) minimum capital requirement of N200 billion for commercial banks with national authorisation. The exercise, which opened on April 14 and closed on May 21, 2025, also received formal approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This recapitalisation initiative was undertaken in line with the CBN’s directive on banking sector recapitalisation. In addition, Wema Bank recently concluded a N50 billion Private Placement, currently awaiting regulatory review, further strengthening its capital base.

Commenting on the achievement, Moruf Oseni, Wema Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, said, “Our success in surpassing the N200 billion benchmark ahead of the 2026 deadline reinforces our strong financial standing and attests to the trust and confidence that exists between Wema Bank and its shareholders. We remain committed to delivering optimum value to every stakeholder.”

The bank noted that the strengthened capital base enhances its shock-absorption capacity, ensures prudential stability, and positions Wema Bank for sustained growth while supporting customers and contributing to the stability of Nigeria’s financial system

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

