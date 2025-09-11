‘Unlawful suspension’ — Gambian lawmaker asks senate to reinstate Natasha Akpoti

A growing regional call for justice has emerged as Fatoumatta Njai, a Gambian lawmaker and chairperson of the Gender and Children’s Welfare Committee in the Gambian Parliament, has demanded the immediate reinstatement of Nigerian Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Naija247news gathered that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had earlier written to the Clerk of the National Assembly on August 28, 2025, notifying her intention to resume legislative duties on September 4, 2025, marking what she described as the completion of a six-month suspension. However, she was barred from resuming on that date, as the Senate maintained that the suspension remained subject to ongoing litigation.

In a strongly worded letter dated September 9, 2025, and addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Hon. Fatoumatta Njai criticized the prolonged suspension, describing it as not only excessive but also unconstitutional under Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution.

Naija247news understands that Njai expressed deep concern that the continued suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan violated a July 4, 2025, ruling by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, which deemed a six-month legislative suspension as excessive.

“In total disregard of its own standing orders, the Senate has now extended the unlawful suspension beyond six months,” Njai wrote. “This is a total affront to the rule of law and disregard for the court ruling. The Senate should know that leadership is not about silencing voices, especially those who dare to speak truth with courage and integrity.”

Naija247news reports that Akpoti-Uduaghan was initially suspended in February 2025 following a heated exchange with Senate President Akpabio over changes in chamber seating arrangements, an incident the Senate later described as “gross misconduct.”

According to Naija247news, Njai warned that the Senate’s actions could set a dangerous precedent across the West African subregion, stating, “Today it is the distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, tomorrow it could be me.”

The Gambian lawmaker emphasized the symbolic importance of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s role, noting that she represents not just her constituents in Kogi Central, but also serves as a beacon for women, youth, and advocates of justice across ECOWAS.

“I firmly call on the immediate recall of the senator as I believe that justice delayed is justice denied,” Njai concluded.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.