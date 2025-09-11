Menu
Power & Renewables

UK’s BII, Odyssey Launch $7.5M Facility to Boost Nigeria’s Mini-Grid Expansion

By: Joshua Chinonye

Date:

Lagos, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news)British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution, in partnership with Odyssey Energy Solutions, has inaugurated a $7.5 million financing facility to accelerate electricity mini-grid deployment across Nigeria.

The announcement, made in Lagos on Wednesday, comes at a crucial time as Nigeria seeks to expand mini-grid infrastructure under the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up (DARES) programme, backed by the World Bank. The programme aims to improve energy access for 17.5 million Nigerians.

The facility leverages Odyssey’s proprietary procurement platform and supply chain credit solution to support mini-grid developers, addressing financing bottlenecks such as upfront equipment costs and import duties. Developers can now procure high-quality solar and energy storage equipment with minimal upfront capital, paying back as projects reach revenue-generating milestones.

According to BII, the partnership will accelerate project execution, reduce procurement timelines, and ensure system reliability through end-to-end logistics support, from customs clearance to last-mile delivery. Benefits for Nigerian solar companies include competitive pricing, flexible payments, faster procurement cycles, and improved working capital.

British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr. Jonny Baxter, noted that BII’s investment reflects confidence in Nigeria’s clean energy sector and its growing opportunities for private-sector participation. “UK finance is playing a pivotal role by helping to unlock green growth and establish Britain as a credible global partner on climate action,” he said.

Benson Adenuga, West Africa Regional Director at BII, highlighted the urgent need for mini-grids, citing that around 90 million Nigerians still lack access to electricity. “Mini-grids powered by clean and affordable energy sources are vital to rapidly reducing that number,” he said.

Piyush Mathur, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Odyssey Energy Solutions, emphasized the importance of flexible and affordable financing options to meet developers’ needs. “This support ensures that we can collectively accelerate electrification across Nigeria,” Mathur said.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria's oil, gas, and power sectors.

