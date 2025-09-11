Menu
UK sacks ambassador to US Peter Mandelson over links to Epstein

By: Naija247news

Date:

Date:

Naija247news — LONDON, Sept 11, 2025 — Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed Peter Mandelson, Britain’s ambassador to the United States, after explosive revelations of his long-standing ties with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The scandal has thrown Britain’s diplomatic strategy into turmoil and intensified questions over Starmer’s leadership as Labour grapples with economic stagnation and sliding poll numbers.

From Trusted Envoy to Diplomatic Liability

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) announced Thursday that Mandelson was being withdrawn from Washington after newly released emails exposed his attempts to defend Epstein during his 2008 prosecution.

“The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment,” the FCDO said in a statement.

In one email, Mandelson urged Epstein to challenge his conviction for soliciting a minor, writing:

“I think the world of you. I can still barely understand it. It just could not happen in Britain. You have to be incredibly resilient, fight for early release and be philosophical about it as much as you can.”

The revelations followed the publication of a 2003 “birthday book” for Epstein, released by U.S. Democrats, in which Mandelson described the disgraced financier as “my best pal.”

A Career Shadowed by Scandal

Mandelson, 71, is no stranger to controversy. A chief architect of Labour’s rise under Tony Blair, he twice resigned from cabinet in 1998 and 2001 over misconduct allegations before returning as a central strategist.

His political career has long been marked by ties to controversial figures. In 2008, he was photographed on the yacht of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, now under Western sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine. Though Mandelson denied granting favours, the association lingered.

Epstein himself referred to Mandelson as “Petie,” reflecting a closeness that the ambassador initially downplayed but which has now resurfaced in devastating fashion.

Starmer’s Miscalculation

Starmer had gambled on Mandelson’s appointment last year, breaking diplomatic convention by sending a political heavyweight rather than a career diplomat to Washington. The calculation was that Mandelson’s personal ties to U.S. President Donald Trump, combined with his reputation as a political operator, would strengthen UK-U.S. relations and accelerate trade talks.

Instead, the Epstein revelations have left Starmer exposed. Just last week, the prime minister was forced to accept the resignation of Deputy Leader Angela Rayner over tax irregularities. Now, his credibility is again under fire for initially defending Mandelson before bowing to pressure.

A Labour lawmaker, speaking anonymously, called the handling “a total mess,” adding: “As soon as this became major news it should have been nipped in the bud.”

Trump and the Epstein Web

The fallout comes just days before Trump is due in London for a state visit. Trump himself faces uncomfortable scrutiny after Democrats released a page from Epstein’s birthday album allegedly bearing his signature alongside a crude sketch of a naked woman. The White House has denied its authenticity, while Trump pursues a multibillion-dollar lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal for first reporting on the note.

Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 in what authorities ruled a suicide, counted royalty, financiers, and world leaders among his circle. Britain’s Prince Andrew was previously stripped of official duties due to his ties with Epstein, though he denies wrongdoing.

Domestic and Diplomatic Fallout

With Mandelson gone, the UK must scramble to name a replacement envoy ahead of Trump’s visit. Diplomatic insiders warn the loss of Mandelson’s personal access to the U.S. president could undermine Britain’s influence at a delicate moment in transatlantic relations.

At home, Starmer’s grip on power appears shakier by the week. Labour faces voter frustration over weak economic growth, warnings of looming tax rises, and a surging Reform UK under Nigel Farage, which has overtaken Labour in several polls.

The Mandelson scandal, layered atop the Rayner resignation, risks cementing a narrative of indecision and poor judgment at the heart of government.

The Bigger Picture

For Britain, the scandal is more than an embarrassment. It highlights the enduring damage of Epstein’s legacy, which continues to entangle politicians and institutions years after his death. For Starmer, it underscores the fragility of his authority at home and abroad.

The man once entrusted to reset Britain’s most important diplomatic relationship has instead become another casualty of the Epstein fallout — and a symbol of Labour’s mounting troubles under Starmer’s leadership.

Mandelson’s Fall Deepens Crisis for Starmer as Epstein Scandal Rocks UK Diplomacy
