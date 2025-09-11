Menu
Tiwa Savage Uncomfortable with ‘Queen of Afrobeats’ Tag

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

11, September 2025

Renowned Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage has expressed reservations about being referred to as the “Queen of Afrobeats.” In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Ebro, Savage shared her discomfort with the title, citing the weight of responsibility and the presence of other talented female artists in the industry.

A Humble Approach

Savage emphasized the importance of humility, stating that accepting the title would require her to remain grounded. “If I start accepting it, I need to be humble,” she said. The singer also pointed out that the title doesn’t entirely make sense to her, given the numerous talented female artists in the Afrobeats space. “There are a lot of us that are Queens,” she noted.

Pioneering Role

Tiwa Savage attributed her being dubbed the “Queen of Afrobeats” to her pioneering role as one of the first female artists in Nigeria to break through in the industry. While she appreciates the recognition, she doesn’t entirely accept the title. “I didn’t come up with it. I think it’s just because I was one of the first female artists in Nigeria to break through,” she explained.

Tiwa Savage’s humility and recognition of other talented female artists in the industry showcase her down-to-earth personality. As she continues to make waves in the Afrobeats world, her perspective on the “Queen of Afrobeats” title serves as a reminder of the importance of staying grounded and acknowledging the contributions of others.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

