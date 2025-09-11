Tiwa Savage Uncomfortable with ‘Queen of Afrobeats’ Tag

11, September 2025/Naija 247news

Renowned Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage has expressed reservations about being referred to as the “Queen of Afrobeats.” In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Ebro, Savage shared her discomfort with the title, citing the weight of responsibility and the presence of other talented female artists in the industry.

A Humble Approach

Savage emphasized the importance of humility, stating that accepting the title would require her to remain grounded. “If I start accepting it, I need to be humble,” she said. The singer also pointed out that the title doesn’t entirely make sense to her, given the numerous talented female artists in the Afrobeats space. “There are a lot of us that are Queens,” she noted.

Pioneering Role

Tiwa Savage attributed her being dubbed the “Queen of Afrobeats” to her pioneering role as one of the first female artists in Nigeria to break through in the industry. While she appreciates the recognition, she doesn’t entirely accept the title. “I didn’t come up with it. I think it’s just because I was one of the first female artists in Nigeria to break through,” she explained.

Tiwa Savage’s humility and recognition of other talented female artists in the industry showcase her down-to-earth personality. As she continues to make waves in the Afrobeats world, her perspective on the “Queen of Afrobeats” title serves as a reminder of the importance of staying grounded and acknowledging the contributions of others.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.