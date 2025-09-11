Tinubu to address world leaders at 80th UNGA September 24

Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to deliver a crucial address before world leaders during the high-level general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

Naija247news understands that the 80th UNGA session officially opened on September 9, while the high-level general debate is slated to commence on September 23, under the theme: “Better Together: 80 Years And More For Peace, Development And Human Rights.”

Naija247news gathered that Tinubu is expected to speak on September 24, during the afternoon session of Day 2 of the general debate, as the 17th speaker of the day. However, his exact speaking slot may shift depending on his physical presence at the event.

According to Naija247news, the Nigerian leader will be joining a prestigious gathering of global leaders including 98 heads of state, five vice-presidents, 44 heads of government, four deputy prime ministers, 37 ministers, one crown prince, and four chairs of delegation, bringing the total number of participating dignitaries to 195.

Naija247news understands that the UNGA general debate offers a platform for world leaders to outline their national priorities and propose global solutions amid a backdrop of increasing international challenges ranging from climate change, conflict, economic instability, to public health emergencies.

A key highlight of this year’s assembly will be a high-level meeting commemorating the UN’s 80th anniversary. The one-hour event will reflect on decades of multilateral achievements while envisioning a more inclusive and effective global system.

Naija247news also reports that ahead of the general debate, multiple high-level engagements are lined up. On September 22, France and Saudi Arabia will co-chair a special conference on Palestine and the two-state solution. This will be followed by another high-level summit on September 25, focused on tackling noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and strengthening global mental health frameworks.

Additionally, September 26 will feature deliberations on the “International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons,” where participating leaders will push for accelerated global disarmament.

Naija247news gathered that Tinubu is currently on a 10-day private visit to France and the United Kingdom. He departed Abuja on September 4. On September 10, he had a “productive lunch” with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris, where both leaders reportedly reviewed key areas of bilateral cooperation.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.