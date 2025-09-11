Tinubu Orders Action to Crash Food Prices, Ensures ‘Safe Passage’ for Commodities

President Bola Tinubu directs FEC to guarantee unhindered movement of farm produce and curb transportation-driven food inflation.

Lagos, Sept. 11, 2025 – President Bola Tinubu has instructed the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to take urgent steps to reduce food prices across Nigeria, focusing on the safe and unhindered transport of agricultural produce nationwide.

Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during a workshop for Senate correspondents. “In addressing the high cost of transporting farm produce, the President has issued a marching order. A federal executive council committee is already working to guarantee safe passage of agricultural commodities across the country,” Abdullahi said.

He highlighted that transportation costs remain a key driver of food inflation. “If you know the amount of money being spent moving commodities before they reach markets, you will understand why they are expensive at the point of delivery,” he explained.

Tinubu’s directive is part of his broader food sovereignty agenda, which targets not only food sufficiency but also accessibility, affordability, nutrition, and sustainability. Abdullahi also noted upcoming initiatives, including the Farmer Soil Health Scheme and a cooperative reform programme aimed at strengthening grassroots economic activity and improving livelihoods.

The workshop, themed “Parliamentary Reporting: Issues, Challenges and Responsibilities,” featured Senate spokesperson Senator Yemi Adaramodu, Senator Ita Solomon Enang, and Professor Abubakar Sulaiman, Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.