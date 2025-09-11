Tinubu Describes Meeting with French President Macron as “Productive”

Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described his recent meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris as “productive,” highlighting renewed efforts to strengthen Nigeria-France relations.

In a post on his official X handle on Wednesday, Tinubu said the discussions at the Élysée Palace focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and deepening partnerships “for mutual prosperity and global stability.”

“Had a productive lunch with President Emmanuel Macron today at the Élysée Palace. We reviewed key areas of cooperation between Nigeria and France and agreed to deepen our partnership for mutual prosperity and global stability,” the president wrote.

The meeting is part of Tinubu’s 2025 annual leave, which began on September 4 and will last 10 working days. During this period, he is scheduled to spend time in France and the United Kingdom before returning to Nigeria, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

Tinubu’s holiday follows his return from a two-week official trip to Japan and Brazil. He departed Abuja on August 15, stopping briefly in Dubai before attending the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama from August 20 to 22. He also held bilateral meetings with Japanese investors in Nigeria before traveling to Brasilia, Brazil, for a state visit at the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

This marks Tinubu’s second trip to France in six months. In April 2025, he paid a short working visit to Paris to review his administration’s mid-term performance, a move that drew criticism from the opposition. The Presidency had dismissed claims that the April trip was for medical reasons, stating it was purely official.

The president’s engagements underscore his administration’s focus on strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic and economic partnerships with key international partners.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.