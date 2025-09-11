Tinubu Cancels 5% Telecom Tax to Ease Burden on 171 Million Nigerians

In a significant policy reversal aimed at reducing the financial strain on millions of Nigerians, the Federal Government has officially revoked the contentious 5% excise duty on voice calls and data services. This decision, Naija247news understands, follows a directive issued by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during recent deliberations on the Finance Act.

Naija247news gathered that the now-cancelled tax had sparked widespread criticism from consumer rights groups and telecom operators alike, who argued that the additional levy would worsen the economic hardship already faced by over 171 million telecom subscribers in the country.

According to Naija247news, the scrapped excise tax had been introduced by the previous administration as part of efforts to boost government revenue amid dwindling oil earnings. However, stakeholders warned that the move would inevitably lead to higher telecom tariffs, disproportionately affecting low-income users who depend heavily on mobile data and voice services for both business and communication.

Naija247news reports that President Tinubu, while reviewing the broader implications of the Finance Act, instructed the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to suspend the policy in order to align with his administration’s pro-people economic reforms.

Industry analysts suggest that the revocation of the excise tax may help stabilize call and data tariffs, which have surged in recent months due to inflation, currency volatility, and rising operational costs in the telecom sector.

Naija247news understands that telecom operators had already begun adjusting their pricing structures in anticipation of the tax, leading to noticeable increases in voice call rates and data bundles. The removal of the levy is now expected to ease pressure on consumers and potentially enhance digital inclusion, especially in underserved and rural areas.

In response to the development, several consumer advocacy groups have commended the Tinubu administration for what they describe as a “responsive and people-centered” policy shift.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.