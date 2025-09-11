‘There will be no Palestinian state’, Israel’s Netanyahu says

Naija247news — Sept 11, 2025 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signed off on one of the most contentious settlement expansion projects in decades, advancing plans to build more than 3,400 settler homes in the occupied West Bank. The project, known as “E1,” will effectively bisect Palestinian territory and make the creation of a viable Palestinian state nearly impossible.

Speaking at a ceremony in Maale Adumim, an Israeli settlement east of Jerusalem, Netanyahu declared:

“We are going to fulfil our promise that there will be no Palestinian state. This place belongs to us. We are going to double the city’s population.”

The statement marks one of Netanyahu’s clearest rejections of the two-state solution — a position that aligns him with Israel’s far-right coalition partners but pits him against much of the international community.

Why E1 Matters

The E1 corridor, a 12-square-kilometre tract of land east of Jerusalem, has been at the centre of international disputes for decades. Building here would:

Sever East Jerusalem from the West Bank — cutting Palestinians off from their intended capital.

Link up settlements — creating a continuous bloc of Israeli control across central West Bank territory.

Destroy territorial continuity — rendering any future Palestinian state fragmented and non-viable.

All Israeli settlements in occupied territory are deemed illegal under international law, a position backed by the United Nations, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and the overwhelming majority of countries.

Palestinian Pushback

Palestinian Authority spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh condemned the plan as a “push towards the abyss,” stressing that:

“A Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital is inevitable, and it is the only key to lasting peace in the region.”

Rudeineh pointed out that 149 UN member states have already recognised Palestine, and called on those yet to do so — including the United States, the UK, and Australia — to act immediately.

Netanyahu’s Long War on Oslo

The move fits a long-standing pattern. Netanyahu has openly boasted about undermining the Oslo Accords, the 1990s peace agreements that were supposed to lay the groundwork for Palestinian statehood.

In 1997, he backed the creation of the Har Homa settlement in East Jerusalem.

In a leaked 2001 video, he claimed credit for “putting an end to Oslo.”

His current allies, such as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, openly call for erasing Palestine “from the map.”

For Netanyahu, E1 is not just a construction plan — it is a political statement that statehood for Palestinians will never happen under his leadership.

The Global Backlash

The international community has reacted sharply:

United Nations: In 2024, the General Assembly demanded Israel halt settlement activity and withdraw from occupied territory, following an ICJ opinion declaring Israel’s presence unlawful.

Europe: France, Belgium, Malta, and Germany are moving to formally recognise Palestine at this month’s UN General Assembly. Germany has pledged support for a France-Saudi-led resolution calling for a Palestinian state and refugee return.

Allies split: While countries like Canada, Australia, and the UK are considering conditional recognition, Washington has remained a holdout, continuing to shield Israel diplomatically.

Violence and Displacement

The announcement comes amid escalating violence:

Jerusalem: Two Palestinian gunmen killed seven people at a bus stop in East Jerusalem on Monday. Israeli forces retaliated by demolishing the suspects’ homes.

West Bank: Nearly 100 men were arrested in Tulkarem after a separate attack wounded two Israeli soldiers.

Gaza: Israel’s war, ongoing since October 2023, has killed at least 64,656 Palestinians and wounded over 163,500, with Netanyahu pushing a controversial plan for “voluntary migration” — seen by critics as forced displacement.

The Bigger Picture

Netanyahu’s defiant embrace of settlement expansion cements Israel’s shift away from peace negotiations and places it on a collision course with a world increasingly supportive of Palestinian recognition.

For Palestinians, the E1 plan represents not just another land grab, but the final dismantling of hopes for a sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

For the international community, it is a test of credibility: can world powers enforce international law, or will Netanyahu’s rejectionism bury the two-state solution once and for all?

