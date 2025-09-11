Super Eagles to Lock Horns with Venezuela in US Friendly

11, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face off against Venezuela in an international friendly match on November 14, 2025, at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, United States.

Match Preview

This highly anticipated match marks the first meeting between the two nations in 13 years, with their last encounter taking place on November 14, 2012, in Miami. In their previous meeting, the Super Eagles emerged victorious with a 3-1 win, with Brown Ideye, Nosa Igiebor, and Ogenyi Onazi scoring for Nigeria, while Frank Feltscher scored Venezuela’s consolation goal.

Preparations for AFCON

This friendly match is part of Nigeria’s preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. The match will provide an opportunity for Nigeria’s technical crew to assess their squad’s depth and test tactical options ahead of AFCON. Venezuela, known for their physicality and tactical discipline, will pose a solid challenge to the Super Eagles.

The Super Eagles vs Venezuela friendly match promises to be an exciting encounter, with both teams looking to make a statement. The match will be a crucial test for Nigeria’s AFCON preparations, and fans will be eagerly watching to see how the team performs against a formidable opponent like Venezuela.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.