“Sterling HoldCo Projects N149.27B Q4 Earnings as H1 Profit Surges 157%, EPS Hits 89 Kobo”

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (“Sterling HoldCo” or “the Group”) has sustained its growth momentum, projecting gross earnings of N149.27 billion for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025. This projection builds on the Group’s performance in the first half of the year, when profit after tax surged by 157 percent, gross earnings rose 39.7 percent to N212.61 billion, and earnings per share increased to 89 kobo from 56 kobo. These results underscore a strong year-to-date trajectory, reinforcing profitability and bolstering investor confidence in the Group’s long-term outlook.

According to its filing on the Nigerian Exchange, Sterling HoldCo expects interest income of N116.73 billion and interest expenses of N42.88 billion, resulting in net revenue from funds of N73.85 billion. The Group anticipates credit impairment charges of N16.84 billion, with other income projected at N28.37 billion, bringing net operating income to N85.37 billion. Operating expenses are forecast at N67.24 billion, leaving a profit before tax of N18.13 billion. After accounting for a projected tax of N1.88 billion, profit after tax is estimated at N16.25 billion for the quarter.

Sterling HoldCo’s cash flow outlook further underscores the strength of its balance sheet. The Group projects N13.56 billion in net cash generated from operating activities, alongside N266.16 billion in financing inflows and N187.93 billion in investing activities. This is expected to deliver a net increase of N91.79 billion in cash and cash equivalents, with the cash and bank balance closing at N549.90 billion by year-end, compared to N458.11 billion at the start of the quarter.

These forecasts build on Sterling HoldCo’s performance earlier in the year, reflecting the continuation of growth momentum driven by disciplined cost management, diversified income streams, and prudent balance sheet growth. Beyond financial performance, the outlook highlights the Group’s ability to channel its financial strength into broader economic impact. Sterling HoldCo is positioned to support key growth sectors of the Nigerian economy, invest in innovation, and create value for shareholders, customers, and communities.

The Group noted that its capacity to generate strong operating cashflows while maintaining significant liquidity provides a foundation for resilience. This financial strength ensures that Sterling HoldCo is not only well-positioned to deliver value to shareholders but is also equipped to deepen its participation in Nigeria’s growth sectors, drive innovation, and support broader economic progress. These projections are forward-looking and based on current assumptions regarding market conditions and regulatory developments, and actual results may differ materially.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.