“State Police on the Horizon: How Nigeria Plans to Fix Its Security Crisis”

Abuja, Sept. 11, 2025 (Naija247news) – Nigeria could soon witness one of its most significant security reforms in decades as the National Assembly initiates amendments to the 1999 Constitution to allow the creation of state police forces.

The proposed legislation, titled “Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Sixth Alteration) Bill 2025,”seeks to transition Nigeria from a fully centralized policing system to a dual model comprising the Federal Police Service and State Police Services. The reform covers fundamental rights, funding structures, and institutional control of policing across the country.

Key Changes in the Bill

Fundamental Rights : Sections 34, 35, 39, and 42 of the Constitution, covering dignity, personal liberty, freedom of expression, and anti-discrimination provisions, will be updated to replace references to the “Nigeria Police Force” with “Police or other Security Agencies established by law.”

Financial Reforms : Sections 81 and 121 allow both federal and state security agencies direct funding from the Consolidated Revenue Fund at their respective levels.

Institutional Reorganisation : New federal bodies, including the National Police Council and Federal Police Service Commission , will be established. At the state level, State Police Councils and State Security Agencies Commissions will oversee local policing.

Repeal of Section 214 : The bill removes the constitutional ban on creating other police forces, enabling states to establish their own policing bodies under guidelines from the National Police Council.

Appointments and Oversight : Section 215 outlines the presidential appointment of the Inspector-General of the Federal Police , while state governors will appoint Chiefs of State Police , subject to legislative approval. Section 216A grants the National Police Council powers to oversee state police and recommend removals when necessary.

Concurrent List Inclusion : Policing is moved from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List , allowing both federal and state legislatures to legislate on security matters.

State Security Councils: Each state will have a State Security Council, chaired by the governor and including the deputy governor, speaker of the state assembly, commissioners, police commissioner, and traditional rulers, to advise on security matters.

An explanatory memorandum accompanying the bill emphasizes that devolving policing powers aims to create a more responsive security system, while retaining federal oversight to prevent abuse and uphold democratic standards.

Lawmakers Weigh In

Senate Spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu highlighted that constitutional amendments are necessary for state policing. “If there is going to be a state police, we have to amend those sections in the constitution,” he said, noting that community demands for local policing were strong during zonal constitutional review sessions.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele described the move as consistent with global practices: “We need a layered security system where local officers understand their communities, their languages, and their people. This is how we can better tackle insecurity.”

Senator Sani Musa called for a phased approach, beginning with strengthening community policing before establishing state police.

Conversely, Senator Ali Ndume cautioned against rushing, highlighting Nigeria’s shortage of trained officers. “Without addressing these fundamental issues, state police would just be another layer of inadequacy,” he warned.

Adebo Ogundoyin, Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, endorsed the bill, calling for its passage and subsequent approval by state assemblies.

Implications for Nigeria

The bill represents a bold attempt to modernize Nigeria’s security architecture and address rising concerns over local crime, kidnappings, and insurgency. If passed, state police forces would operate alongside the federal police, allowing for localized, responsive law enforcement while the Federal Police retain jurisdiction over interstate and national security matters.

This move is widely regarded as a potential turning point in Nigeria’s fight against insecurity, aligning law enforcement structures with the country’s complex and diverse security realities.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.