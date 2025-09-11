Menu
Staff of Ministry of Women Affairs Protest Over Welfare Neglect, Accuse Minister Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim of Unresponsiveness

By: Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Staff of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs staged a protest on Wednesday, September 10, in Abuja, expressing deep dissatisfaction with the welfare conditions under the supervision of Minister Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim. According to Naija247news, the protest was fueled by allegations that the ministry has failed to provide essential welfare packages, training opportunities, and reimbursements for official duties.

Naija247news gathered that employees have endured unpaid allowances for official trips made as far back as January 2023, with many workers lamenting that they often cover expenses from their own pockets. A female staff member involved in the protest, Anne Ojubele, revealed the dire working conditions, stating, “We don’t have working tools at all. Even a piece of paper to write with, we do not have. And most of the time when we go on an official assignment, we use our personal money.”

Naija247news understands that the minister reportedly told staff she is answerable not to them but directly to President Bola Tinubu. Ojubele further explained, “She told us she is accountable to us, that she is accountable to Mr President and that we should go and meet the Permanent Secretary in anything we need.” This response has reportedly frustrated the workers, who feel neglected and unheard.

According to Naija247news, another staff member, Alake Success, voiced sharp criticism of the minister’s management style. “This woman refused to meet with the staff. We have taken all necessary steps; a year endurance. The beauty of democracy is to have access to your leader. This woman thinks that she is more special than us,” Success said. He also highlighted the perceived extravagance within the ministry, noting that the minister reportedly employs over 25 Special Assistants, which many staff see as excessive amid their own struggles.

Naija247news reports that Minister Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim was appointed in October 2024, succeeding Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye. Despite the relatively recent appointment, staff grievances have already reached a boiling point, prompting calls for the minister’s reassignment.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news
Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247newshttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is the Editor of Naija247news.com. A seasoned journalist with expertise in Business, Energy, Politics, and Entertainment, she is known for her in-depth reporting and insightful storytelling. Agnes is passionate about delivering news that informs, empowers, and sparks meaningful dialogue across Nigeria and beyond.

