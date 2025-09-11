Sokoto Assembly Approves N38.8 Billion Budget Amendment for Infrastructure, Social Services

Sokoto, Sept. 10, 2025 (NAN) – The Sokoto State House of Assembly has approved a further amendment to the 2025 Appropriation Bill, endorsing a N38.8 billion virement as requested by Governor Ahmed Aliyu to fund critical infrastructure and social services across the state.

The approval followed consideration of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, presented by its Vice Chairman, Alhaji Kabiru Ibrahim (APC–Kware), during Wednesday’s plenary session. Ibrahim explained that the Governor’s request sought modifications to Appropriation Law No. 12 of 2025 to ensure the effective execution of ongoing development projects.

Supporting the request, the assembly’s Leader, Alhaji Bello Idris (APC–Gwadabawa North), emphasized that the amendment was necessary to reflect current developments in the state. “A number of viable projects and services are being executed. There is the need to modify the budgetary provisions, hence the amendment to the Appropriation Law No. 12 of 2025,” Idris said.

Also contributing, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu (APC–Yabo) described the move as a demonstration of the administration’s commitment to improving the living standards of Sokoto residents. “The projects outlined in the amendment are very vital to the fulfillment of our collective aspirations and the expectations of our people,” he added.

After deliberations, the Speaker, Alhaji Tukur Bala, put the motion to a voice vote, which was unanimously adopted by lawmakers.

In a related development, the assembly also passed two amendment bills: one to amend the College of Nursing Science, Tambuwal Law, 2019, and another to amend the Sultan Abdulrahman College of Health Technology, Gwadabawa Law, 2023

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.