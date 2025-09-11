Secondary Schools with unqualified teachers to lose WAEC, NECO accreditation – FG

Abuja, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) – The Federal Government has issued a directive requiring all teachers in Nigeria’s public and private secondary schools to possess proper certification from the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), warning that schools failing to comply will lose their accreditation to serve as examination centres.

The directive was communicated in a memo issued on Thursday by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, to the Registrar/Chief Executive of the TRCN. According to the Minister, the policy is aimed at strengthening professionalism in the teaching profession and ensuring quality education delivery nationwide.

“From 2027, accreditation of both public and private secondary schools for the conduct of public examinations—including WASSCE, NABTEB, NECO, and SAISSCE—will be strictly linked to teachers’ TRCN certification,” Alausa stated.

The Minister clarified the phased timeline for compliance, specifying that:

WASSCE: Effective March 2027

NABTEB: Effective May 2027

NECO: Effective June 2027

SAISSCE: Effective June 2027

He stressed that any school whose teachers are not duly registered and licensed with the TRCN will be disqualified from serving as an examination centre. State governments have been urged to ensure that all teachers in state-owned and private secondary schools comply with the directive within the stipulated two-year period.

“Compliance with this directive shall be monitored, with schools expected to achieve a minimum compliance rate of 75 per cent by 2026 and full compliance of 100 per cent by 2027,” Alausa added.

To facilitate adherence, the Minister encouraged teachers who are non-education graduates but have at least 12 months of classroom teaching experience to enrol in the National Teachers Institute (NTI). Participants can complete an abridged professional certification programme lasting between three to six months, after which they will qualify for TRCN registration and licensing.

“This initiative ensures that teachers acquire the professional qualifications necessary to deliver quality education, while also safeguarding the integrity of public examinations,” the memo stated.

The Minister urged all stakeholders to give the directive the highest priority and ensure wide sensitisation to avoid disruption in the accreditation of public examinations across the country.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.