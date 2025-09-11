Menu
Search
Subscribe
WAEC, SSCE & NECO

Secondary Schools with unqualified teachers to lose WAEC, NECO accreditation – FG

By: Naija247news

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) – The Federal Government has issued a directive requiring all teachers in Nigeria’s public and private secondary schools to possess proper certification from the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), warning that schools failing to comply will lose their accreditation to serve as examination centres.

The directive was communicated in a memo issued on Thursday by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, to the Registrar/Chief Executive of the TRCN. According to the Minister, the policy is aimed at strengthening professionalism in the teaching profession and ensuring quality education delivery nationwide.

“From 2027, accreditation of both public and private secondary schools for the conduct of public examinations—including WASSCE, NABTEB, NECO, and SAISSCE—will be strictly linked to teachers’ TRCN certification,” Alausa stated.

The Minister clarified the phased timeline for compliance, specifying that:

  • WASSCE: Effective March 2027

  • NABTEB: Effective May 2027

  • NECO: Effective June 2027

  • SAISSCE: Effective June 2027

He stressed that any school whose teachers are not duly registered and licensed with the TRCN will be disqualified from serving as an examination centre. State governments have been urged to ensure that all teachers in state-owned and private secondary schools comply with the directive within the stipulated two-year period.

“Compliance with this directive shall be monitored, with schools expected to achieve a minimum compliance rate of 75 per cent by 2026 and full compliance of 100 per cent by 2027,” Alausa added.

To facilitate adherence, the Minister encouraged teachers who are non-education graduates but have at least 12 months of classroom teaching experience to enrol in the National Teachers Institute (NTI). Participants can complete an abridged professional certification programme lasting between three to six months, after which they will qualify for TRCN registration and licensing.

“This initiative ensures that teachers acquire the professional qualifications necessary to deliver quality education, while also safeguarding the integrity of public examinations,” the memo stated.

The Minister urged all stakeholders to give the directive the highest priority and ensure wide sensitisation to avoid disruption in the accreditation of public examinations across the country.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Nigeria Fails to Reduce Lassa Fever Fatality Rate Despite Decades of Response – Prof. Tomori
Next article
Nigeria Targets 12% of Global Rubber Production – Idowu
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

UK sacks ambassador to US Peter Mandelson over links to Epstein

Naija247news Naija247news -
Naija247news — LONDON, Sept 11, 2025 — Prime Minister...

Mandelson’s Fall Deepens Crisis for Starmer as Epstein Scandal Rocks UK Diplomacy

Naija247news Naija247news -
Here’s a Naija247news-style expanded rewrite of that Reuters piece,...

“NFF Distances Itself from Statement Criticising Troost-Ekong, Dessers After Draw with South Africa”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Lagos, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigeria Football...

“NSE Rallies: Investors Gain N190 Billion”

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
Lagos, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) – The Nigerian equities...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

UK sacks ambassador to US Peter Mandelson over links to Epstein

Geopolitics 0
Naija247news — LONDON, Sept 11, 2025 — Prime Minister...

Mandelson’s Fall Deepens Crisis for Starmer as Epstein Scandal Rocks UK Diplomacy

Geopolitics 0
Here’s a Naija247news-style expanded rewrite of that Reuters piece,...

“NFF Distances Itself from Statement Criticising Troost-Ekong, Dessers After Draw with South Africa”

Top Stories 0
Lagos, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigeria Football...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria