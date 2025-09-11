Menu
CEO EXCLUSIVE

 Research-Driven Reforms to Propel Nigeria Beyond Trillion-Dollar Economy

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, Sept. 10, 2025 (NAN) – Investment banking firm Afrinvest has called for bold, research-driven reforms to unlock Nigeria’s economic potential beyond the trillion-dollar gross domestic product milestone.

The call was made by Afrinvest’s Managing Director, Dr. Ike Chioke, during the company’s 30th anniversary celebration and the unveiling of the 20th edition of its flagship Banking Sector Report (BSR) on Tuesday in Lagos. The report, themed “ACT-BOLD: Beyond a Trillion-Dollar Economy,” identifies seven priority sectors—agriculture, creatives/tourism and hospitality, technology, banking & finance, oil and gas, logistics, and domestic manufacturing—as key accelerators of growth capable of repositioning Nigeria as a globally competitive economy.

“Our 30-year journey has focused on producing ideas that shape policy and guide stakeholders through economic turbulence. From the banking reforms of the early 2000s, to the 2008 financial crisis, the 2016 recession, and the COVID-19 pandemic, our research shows that clarity, innovation, and bold action remain the most reliable drivers of recovery and growth,” Chioke said.

He highlighted past editions of the BSR that spotlighted critical economic turning points, including the 2009 banking sector collapse, the 2017 recovery phase titled “Nigeria Reopens for Business,” and the 2022 edition “Brace for Impact,” which anticipated subsidy and foreign exchange reforms later implemented by President Bola Tinubu.

“This 20th edition is both a call to action and a roadmap for Nigeria’s future. By strategically harnessing these seven industries, the country can move beyond short-term fixes and join the ranks of trillion-dollar economies like India and Indonesia,” Chioke added.

Policymakers and Industry Leaders Commend Afrinvest

The event drew policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders, who praised Afrinvest’s consistent delivery of research-driven solutions to Nigeria’s economic challenges.

Afrinvest Chairman, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, represented by Prof. Osita Ogbu, a development economist and former presidential economic adviser, noted that the company’s three-decade journey reflects a legacy of resilience, innovation, and transformative impact in Nigeria’s financial markets.

“The company has not only facilitated landmark acquisitions but also built innovative investment instruments that redefine access to opportunities for clients,” Prof. Ogbu said.

He highlighted some of Afrinvest’s milestone transactions, including:

  • The UBA and Standard Trust Bank merger in 2004

  • GTBank’s €350 million eurobond issuance in 2007

  • Dangote Cement’s N2.1 trillion listing in 2010, the largest in the history of the Nigerian Exchange

“Our legacy is not just in numbers but in impact. We have supported governments, facilitated investments that built infrastructure, and contributed to the growth of international markets. With courage, clarity, and creativity, Afrinvest is ready for the next chapter, confident that together, we can go beyond limits,” Obaseki added.

The celebration also underscored Afrinvest’s role as a thought leader in Nigeria’s financial sector, providing actionable insights and research-based guidance to policymakers, regulators, and investors, enabling informed decision-making across industries.

The ACT-BOLD Framework

The ACT-BOLD framework outlined in the 20th BSR emphasizes:

  1. Agriculture: Modernising production and improving value chains to boost export revenue and food security

  2. Creatives/Tourism & Hospitality: Leveraging Nigeria’s cultural and tourism potential to create jobs and attract global attention

  3. Technology: Scaling fintech, digital platforms, and innovation hubs to drive financial inclusion and entrepreneurship

  4. Banking & Finance: Strengthening capital markets, credit availability, and investment instruments

  5. Oil & Gas: Modernising production and exploring alternative energy to maintain global competitiveness

  6. Logistics: Optimising transportation and supply chain systems to reduce costs and improve efficiency

  7. Domestic Manufacturing: Encouraging industrialisation to reduce import dependency and create sustainable jobs

Dr. Chioke stressed that prioritising these sectors strategically will allow Nigeria to move beyond short-term fixes and achieve sustainable, long-term growth.

Looking Ahead

Afrinvest’s 30-year track record demonstrates the power of research and innovation in guiding Nigeria through economic uncertainty. From crises to policy reforms, the company has consistently provided insights that enable governments, investors, and the private sector to navigate challenges effectively.

With three decades of thought leadership, Afrinvest continues to champion bold actions and clarity-driven strategies to ensure Nigeria’s economic transformation. Policymakers and industry leaders at the event lauded the firm for its consistent and solution-oriented approach, highlighting its role in shaping policy, guiding investments, and positioning Nigeria as a competitive player in the global economy.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

