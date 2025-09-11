Menu
Search
Subscribe
The Nation

Reps Launch Probe into NELFund Disbursement in South East

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

11, September 2025/Naija 247 news

The House of Representatives has initiated an investigation into the disbursement of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund) in the South East region. The probe aims to examine the loan disbursement process and ensure transparency, fairness, and efficiency in the system.

Investigation Objectives

The investigation will scrutinize the operational processes guiding student loan disbursement and compliance with legal and ethical frameworks. The House Committee Chairman, Paul Sunday Nnamchi, emphasized that the exercise is a fact-finding and truth-seeking mission, not a witch-hunt. The committee will examine the disbursement of N86.3 billion in loans to 366,247 student beneficiaries across federal and state tertiary institutions.

Disbursement Breakdown

According to reports, N47.6 billion was allocated to tuition fees, while N38.7 billion went towards upkeep allowances for students in over 218 beneficiary institutions. Vice Chancellors of South East universities have commended President Bola Tinubu for introducing the NELFund scheme, noting it has provided financial relief to indigent families.

Stakeholder Concerns

The probe has sparked discussions among stakeholders about the effectiveness of the NELFund scheme. Some have raised concerns about the accessibility and repayment terms of the loans, while others have praised the initiative for increasing access to education for disadvantaged students.

Expected Outcomes

The investigation is expected to provide insights into the management of the NELFund and identify areas for improvement. The committee’s findings and recommendations will likely shape the future of the scheme and ensure that it achieves its objectives of supporting indigent students.

The probe into NELFund disbursement in the South East aims to ensure that the loan scheme achieves its objectives of supporting indigent students. The outcome of the investigation is expected to promote transparency and accountability in the system, ultimately benefiting the beneficiaries. The committee’s findings and recommendations will be crucial in shaping the future of the NELFund scheme.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Marco Rubio’s State Dept. to ban foreigners for ‘making light’ of Charlie Kirk’s death
Next article
CBN Unveils Payments System Vision 2028 to Advance Financial Inclusion Nationwide
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Wema Bank Surpasses N200bn Capital Requirement After N150bn Rights Issue

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
CBN and SEC approve Wema Bank’s recapitalisation, boosting financial...

Staff of Ministry of Women Affairs Protest Over Welfare Neglect, Accuse Minister Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim of Unresponsiveness

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Staff of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs staged...

Tinubu Cancels 5% Telecom Tax to Ease Burden on 171 Million Nigerians

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
In a significant policy reversal aimed at reducing the...

Tinubu Orders Action to Crash Food Prices, Ensures ‘Safe Passage’ for Commodities

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
President Bola Tinubu directs FEC to guarantee unhindered movement...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Wema Bank Surpasses N200bn Capital Requirement After N150bn Rights Issue

Banking & Finance 0
CBN and SEC approve Wema Bank’s recapitalisation, boosting financial...

Staff of Ministry of Women Affairs Protest Over Welfare Neglect, Accuse Minister Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim of Unresponsiveness

Top Stories 0
Staff of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs staged...

Tinubu Cancels 5% Telecom Tax to Ease Burden on 171 Million Nigerians

Telecoms & Internet 0
In a significant policy reversal aimed at reducing the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria