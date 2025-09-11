Reps Launch Probe into NELFund Disbursement in South East

11, September 2025/Naija 247 news

The House of Representatives has initiated an investigation into the disbursement of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund) in the South East region. The probe aims to examine the loan disbursement process and ensure transparency, fairness, and efficiency in the system.

Investigation Objectives

The investigation will scrutinize the operational processes guiding student loan disbursement and compliance with legal and ethical frameworks. The House Committee Chairman, Paul Sunday Nnamchi, emphasized that the exercise is a fact-finding and truth-seeking mission, not a witch-hunt. The committee will examine the disbursement of N86.3 billion in loans to 366,247 student beneficiaries across federal and state tertiary institutions.

Disbursement Breakdown

According to reports, N47.6 billion was allocated to tuition fees, while N38.7 billion went towards upkeep allowances for students in over 218 beneficiary institutions. Vice Chancellors of South East universities have commended President Bola Tinubu for introducing the NELFund scheme, noting it has provided financial relief to indigent families.

Stakeholder Concerns

The probe has sparked discussions among stakeholders about the effectiveness of the NELFund scheme. Some have raised concerns about the accessibility and repayment terms of the loans, while others have praised the initiative for increasing access to education for disadvantaged students.

Expected Outcomes

The investigation is expected to provide insights into the management of the NELFund and identify areas for improvement. The committee’s findings and recommendations will likely shape the future of the scheme and ensure that it achieves its objectives of supporting indigent students.

The probe into NELFund disbursement in the South East aims to ensure that the loan scheme achieves its objectives of supporting indigent students. The outcome of the investigation is expected to promote transparency and accountability in the system, ultimately benefiting the beneficiaries. The committee’s findings and recommendations will be crucial in shaping the future of the NELFund scheme.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.