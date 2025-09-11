Qatar Denies Social Media Claims of Visa Restrictions on Nigerian Citizens

Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Qatari Ministry of Interior has dismissed circulating social media reports suggesting that new visa restrictions have been imposed on Nigerian passport holders.

A ministry official told BBC Pidgin on Wednesday that Nigerians remain fully eligible to apply for visas to Qatar, with no changes to existing application procedures.

The viral claims alleged that Qatari authorities had banned male applicants from travelling unless accompanied by family members and suggested that only women or families could apply for visas, with additional requirements including five-star hotel bookings and proof of return flights. The reports linked these supposed measures to cases of overstays by Nigerian travellers.

However, Hayya, Qatar’s official digital platform for e-visa services, confirmed that the application process remains unchanged. “There has been no suspension or changes to the current procedures. If any updates are to be made, they will be announced on our official platforms,” the platform stated.

Qatar has witnessed a steady rise in Nigerian visitors in recent years, particularly as an alternative travel hub following the diplomatic row between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates from 2021 to 2024, which led to visa restrictions and the suspension of direct flights.

The Ministry’s clarification aims to reassure Nigerian travellers that visa applications remain straightforward, and social media rumors should not be relied upon.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.