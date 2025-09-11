Menu
Diplomatic Relations

Qatar Denies Social Media Claims of Visa Restrictions on Nigerian Citizens

By: David Okoroafor, News Writer

Date:

Abuja, Sept. 10, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Qatari Ministry of Interior has dismissed circulating social media reports suggesting that new visa restrictions have been imposed on Nigerian passport holders.

A ministry official told BBC Pidgin on Wednesday that Nigerians remain fully eligible to apply for visas to Qatar, with no changes to existing application procedures.

The viral claims alleged that Qatari authorities had banned male applicants from travelling unless accompanied by family members and suggested that only women or families could apply for visas, with additional requirements including five-star hotel bookings and proof of return flights. The reports linked these supposed measures to cases of overstays by Nigerian travellers.

However, Hayya, Qatar’s official digital platform for e-visa services, confirmed that the application process remains unchanged. “There has been no suspension or changes to the current procedures. If any updates are to be made, they will be announced on our official platforms,” the platform stated.

Qatar has witnessed a steady rise in Nigerian visitors in recent years, particularly as an alternative travel hub following the diplomatic row between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates from 2021 to 2024, which led to visa restrictions and the suspension of direct flights.

The Ministry’s clarification aims to reassure Nigerian travellers that visa applications remain straightforward, and social media rumors should not be relied upon.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

David Okoroafor, News Writer
David Okoroafor, News Writer
David Okoroafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

