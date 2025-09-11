PEWAI Hails Dangote Refinery for Respecting Workers’ Rights, Averting Strike

The Petroleum Workers Advancement Initiative (PEWAI), a coalition dedicated to protecting oil and gas workers’ welfare and Nigeria’s economic stability, has lauded Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the management of Dangote Refinery for upholding workers’ rights and preventing a nationwide disruption following the suspension of a planned strike by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

In a statement on Wednesday, PEWAI President, Comrade Ebikeme Okorotie, praised the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on September 8 between Dangote Refinery, NUPENG, and other stakeholders as a decisive step toward strengthening industrial harmony and advancing national development.

The MoU, endorsed by Sayyu Dantata, Managing Director of Dangote Group; Ogbugo Ukoha, Executive Director of Distribution Systems, Storage, and Retailing Infrastructure at the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA); Benson Upah, Acting General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC); and Nuhu Toro, General Secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), effectively shelved the strike scheduled to begin September 8, 2025.

Under the agreement, workers at Dangote Refinery and its petrochemical units are granted the freedom to unionise without fear of victimisation. The unionisation process is set to commence immediately and conclude between September 9 and 22, 2025.

PEWAI described the resolution as a commendable display of responsible leadership by Dangote, stressing that his commitment to upholding workers’ constitutional rights shows a balance between employee welfare and Nigeria’s broader economic stability.

“Dangote’s management has shown that it is possible to respect workers’ rights while simultaneously promoting economic growth,” Comrade Okorotie said. “By engaging in dialogue, negotiating in good faith, and ensuring that no worker will be victimised, the Dangote Group has set a benchmark for industrial relations in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.”

The coalition highlighted the national importance of the refinery, noting that any disruption in its operations could have serious consequences for fuel supply, job security, and economic progress.

PEWAI cautioned NUPENG and other unions to exercise prudence in pursuing industrial action, warning that Nigerians are closely monitoring developments and will not accept disruptions that could derail progress in the economy.

“While we acknowledge the right of workers to unionise, this must be balanced with the wider responsibility to the nation,” Okorotie added. “The refinery represents billions of naira in investment, thousands of jobs, and critical infrastructure. Any action that threatens its operations is an action that threatens all Nigerians.”

The group further urged other corporate players in the petroleum sector to emulate Dangote’s approach by combining respect for workers’ rights with responsible economic stewardship. It also commended the roles of the NLC, TUC, and other stakeholders in facilitating the MoU, describing their involvement as crucial in averting disruption and maintaining confidence in the petroleum sector.

“Industrial disputes are inevitable in any dynamic economy, but the way they are resolved defines the health of the nation’s labour relations and economic trajectory. Dangote’s leadership, combined with the willingness of the union to engage in dialogue, has prevented a crisis and ensured that progress continues,” PEWAI said.

The coalition reiterated its call for all unions in the oil and gas sector to act responsibly, stressing that while workers’ rights must be protected, they should not come at the expense of citizens’ economic welfare or national development.

“Dangote has shown that business leadership and national interest can coexist. We expect all stakeholders to maintain this path and for unions to exercise their rights with wisdom and patriotism,” Okorotie concluded.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.