Politics & Governance

PDP in Turmoil: Influential Blocs Reject Zoning, Back Olawepo-Hashim for 2027

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

11, September 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is grappling with fresh internal discord as influential blocs within Lagos and Osun states have openly rejected the party’s zoning arrangement for the 2027 presidential ticket. Instead, they are rallying behind prominent business leader, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, as their preferred flagbearer.

Rejection of Zoning Formula

Stakeholders in Lagos and Osun states, led by Alhaji Abass Olaniyi and Hon. Ola Azeez, respectively, have declared that Nigeria’s future should no longer be tied to sectional politics. They emphasized the need for competence and capability, rather than zoning, in determining the party’s presidential candidate.

Growing Support for Olawepo-Hashim

The PDP chapter in the Federal Capital Territory has already endorsed Olawepo-Hashim, while party stakeholders in Plateau and Kano have staged protests and voiced strong resistance to the zoning template. This growing support for Olawepo-Hashim mirrors a wider pushback against the PDP leadership.

Concerns About Party Unity

The zoning arrangement has sparked intense debate, with some party members warning it could deepen rifts rather than unite the opposition. The lack of clarity on the zoning formula has left party leaders and aspirants unsure of their chances, fueling intense lobbying and behind-the-scenes maneuvering.

The PDP’s internal discord highlights the challenges the party faces in navigating its internal dynamics ahead of the 2027 general elections. As the party grapples with the zoning issue, it remains to be seen whether it can find a way to unite its members and present a strong front against its opponents.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

