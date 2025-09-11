Over 24 Million Nigerians Live with Sight Loss – DUFUHS Vice-Chancellor

Uburu, Ebonyi, Sept. 11, 2025 (NAN) – David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu (DUFUHS)has revealed that more than 24 million Nigerians are currently living with visual impairment.

Prof. Jesse Uneke, Vice-Chancellor of DUFUHS, disclosed this during a media engagement highlighting the activities of the university’s Ultramodern Eye Centre and Institute for Eye Health, Visual Sciences Research (IEHVSR) in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area.

According to the Nigeria National Blindness and Visual Impairment Survey, about 4.2% of Nigerians over 40 years old are blind, with an estimated 4.25 million adults suffering from moderate to severe visual impairment.

“84% of blindness in Nigeria is preventable, underscoring the urgent need for regular eye checks, public awareness, and affordable treatment,” Uneke said. He added that cataracts and uncorrected refractive errors are the leading causes of sight loss, while conditions like glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, infectious eye diseases, and trauma also pose significant challenges.

The vice-chancellor stressed that limited access to eye care in rural and low-income areas worsens the burden of sight loss in Nigeria.

“To address this crisis, DUFUHS, with support from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has established the Ultramodern Eye Centre and IEHVSR, a state-of-the-art facility for research, training, and patient care,” Uneke said.

Since February 2025, the university’s Free Eye Care Initiative has provided treatment to 2,412 patients, including:

1,352 for refractive errors

627 for cataracts

168 for glaucoma

265 for other eye conditions

The initiative also distributed 1,000 eyeglasses, including 400 reading glasses and 600 prescription glasses, benefiting 918 men, 1,302 women, and 192 children.

“This programme is part of DUFUHS’s mandate on research, training, and community development and has significantly reduced avoidable blindness in the region,” Uneke added.

The facility provides training, research opportunities, and comprehensive patient care, aiming to address Nigeria’s growing burden of visual impairment, particularly in underserved communities.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.